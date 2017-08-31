The LG V30 has everything you love from the V20 and the G6 in one svelte package.

The LG V30 is one of the most exciting fall launches, featuring everything you come to expect from a high-end smartphone plus a few tricks no other device has.

The core specs are familiar to anyone watching the smartphone market in late 2017: a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and 4GB of RAM, along with 64GB of storage and a 3300mAh battery. But the V30 differentiates itself with its unique camera setup, its focus on high-end video capture, and its excellent sound quality from the included Quad DAC.

Category Specification
Operating System Android 7.1.2
Display 6-inch OLED, curved edges
2880x1440 resolution
Gorilla Glass 5
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
RAM 4GB (6GB in some markets)
Storage 64GB (U.S.)
128GB (Korea, some other markets)
microSD card slot
Battery 3300mAh
Non-removable
Wireless charging
Quick Charge 3.0
Rear cameras 16MP f/1.6, OIS, 71° FOV
13MP f/1.9, 120° FOV
Front camera 5MP f2.2, 90° FOV
Audio 32-bit Quad DC, high-sensitivity microphones
Water resistance Yes, IP68 water resistant dustproof
MIL-STD 810G certified
Dimensions 151.7 x 75.4 x 7.4 mm
Weight 158 grams
Colors Silver, Black

LG V30