The LG V30 has everything you love from the V20 and the G6 in one svelte package.

The LG V30 is one of the most exciting fall launches, featuring everything you come to expect from a high-end smartphone plus a few tricks no other device has.

The core specs are familiar to anyone watching the smartphone market in late 2017: a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and 4GB of RAM, along with 64GB of storage and a 3300mAh battery. But the V30 differentiates itself with its unique camera setup, its focus on high-end video capture, and its excellent sound quality from the included Quad DAC.