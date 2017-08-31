The LG V30 has everything you love from the V20 and the G6 in one svelte package.
The LG V30 is one of the most exciting fall launches, featuring everything you come to expect from a high-end smartphone plus a few tricks no other device has.
The core specs are familiar to anyone watching the smartphone market in late 2017: a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and 4GB of RAM, along with 64GB of storage and a 3300mAh battery. But the V30 differentiates itself with its unique camera setup, its focus on high-end video capture, and its excellent sound quality from the included Quad DAC.
|Category
|Specification
|Operating System
|Android 7.1.2
|Display
|6-inch OLED, curved edges
2880x1440 resolution
Gorilla Glass 5
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|RAM
|4GB (6GB in some markets)
|Storage
|64GB (U.S.)
128GB (Korea, some other markets)
microSD card slot
|Battery
|3300mAh
Non-removable
Wireless charging
Quick Charge 3.0
|Rear cameras
|16MP f/1.6, OIS, 71° FOV
13MP f/1.9, 120° FOV
|Front camera
|5MP f2.2, 90° FOV
|Audio
|32-bit Quad DC, high-sensitivity microphones
|Water resistance
|Yes, IP68 water resistant dustproof
MIL-STD 810G certified
|Dimensions
|151.7 x 75.4 x 7.4 mm
|Weight
|158 grams
|Colors
|Silver, Black
Reader comments
Sounded good until I got to 4GB RAM :-(
The Note 8 is getting more likely day by day, the only thing holding me back (apart from price) is the lack of updates from Samsung... Anyone know if you can put an alternative ROM on Notes and still have full stylus and camera support?
LG is great at updates right?
Really impressed by the move to f/1.9 on the wide angle lens. Although not telephoto this will make the second lens better in low light than what others are doing.(theoretically) Can't wait to get my hands on it.
Is this still the crappy 5MP front camera like the G6?
Awh no Android Oreo
Really what made you think it'll ship with Oreo? I know V20 shipped with Nougat but there was no indication or leaks about V30 and Oreo.
Obviously because V20 was shipped with the latest Android when it came out. Chill dude. It's not that serious.
Well this makes deciding between the V30 and the Mate 10 a hell of a lot easier. Mate 10 it is for me