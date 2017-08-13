LG announces UI for unannounced smartphone

As it often does ahead of a big new smartphone announcement, LG has started the process of pre-announcing its next big thing. Today, a news release from the company takes the wraps off the LG V30's's software suite, giving us our first look at the UI we'll be using on the upcoming flagship. The new LG UX 6.0+ tunes up the visuals, with a rounded, Galaxy S8-style search bar, a simplified weather widget and a new Floating Bar feature, alongside new camera, security and Always-On Display tricks.

The Floating Bar is pitched as the successor to the LG V20's second display, effectively confirming the ticker panel's demise. LG doesn't go into great detail about what you'll be able to do with this panel, only saying it'll be used "for quick access to frequently used functions." The feature sounds similar to Samsung's Edge Display, though it doesn't appear to dominate the entire display like that feature does.

The new LG UI also brings new photographic capabilities. In today's presser, LG reveals its new "Graphy" feature in the camera's manual mode. Graphy will allow V30 owners to download and share presets (ISO, white balance, shutter speed, etc.) used by professionals to capture specific kinds of shots. LG also promises quick and easy GIF creation, and new movie creation tricks. (Think video highlights.)

LG's upcoming phone borrows a lot of new features from the Galaxy S8.

LG's Always-On Display has been re-tooled too, thanks in part to the V30's OLED panel. New features include the ability to display "Quick Tools" (likely some kind of shortcut menu), music controls, or your photos.

On the security front, the V30 will apparently include always-on face recognition, active even when the display is off, without pressing the power button. (Likely using some secondary sensors to detect motion, as keeping the front camera active constantly would be a massive battery drain.) And voice recognition through Qualcomm's Aqstic voice UI will allow V30 owners to securely unlock their phones through a predetermined wake phrase. (We'll have to see how convenient that ends up being.)

Not mentioned in today's press release: whether the V30 will follow in its predecessor's footsteps and be the first device to ship with a new version of Android. The V20 was (just about) first with Nougat in 2016, but LG hasn't said whether its latest handset will debut with Android O.

There's been plenty of LG V30 leakage in recent weeks, with major hardware specs set to include a Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB of RAM, 64 or 128GB of storage and a new dual camera system led by an f/1.6 main shooter. We'll learn more at the official launch event in Berlin, German on August 31.