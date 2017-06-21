It's big, bold, and should appear in Berlin this September.

According to the Korean technology site ETNews, we should see the new LG V30 at September's IFA 2017 show.

The G6-inspired design features an edge-to-edge OLED display. This would be the first OLED display LG has used since the G Flex series, but the industry trend has clearly seen the advantages OLED offers and the days of an LCD panel for mobile devices are numbered. LG also makes great displays and has heavily invested in building OLED panels. Other specs are said to be a Snapdragon 835, 3,200mAh battery, and an ESS Sabre DAC with a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Expect to see 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB versions, which will be available in South Korea by late September. Price is rumored to be 800,000 KRW ($700) for the 64GB version. Also, expect to see the internet speculate that this is what to expect from the rumored LG Pixel 2 coming later this year.

While the original V10's style surely has fans, the V30 is looking pretty good and might tempt more than a few people looking for the premium Android experience. We'll know more when IFA fires up — we'll be there to tell you everything worth talking about!