LG didn't do itself any favors by waiting until October to release its V30 smartphone in the US, after first announcing it back in August. But it's telling that, in the intervening weeks, I haven't been able to go a day without someone on my Twitter feed asking me for an ETA on my LG V30 review. This is a smartphone that's got people stoked.

Part of that is the natural demand for an underdog alternative to Samsung's Galaxy Note 8, or curiosity about how much of the V30's DNA made it into the LG-made Google Pixel 2 XL. But comparing the V30 to either of those competitors misses the point. The V30 isn't just LG's higher-end model for the fall; it's one of the only three smartphones in recent memory designed specifically for shooting near-professional-quality mobile video. (The other two were its immediate predecessors, the LG V10 and V20.)

The V30 packs updates to the styling and specs of its forerunners, while tossing in more cinematography features like in-camera color grading and support for the Cine-Log format. It also brings its own version of the super-wide-angle dual-camera system that kept the LG G6 in my pocket for much of this year, and includes a 32-bit Hi-Fi DAC and 3.5mm headphone jack for the audiophiles in the audience. But with a price point starting at $800 and a selfie camera that falls far behind the quality of the primary shooter, will the LG V30 be able to live up to the hype created by its long road to release? Check out MrMobile's LG V30 review to find out, and then hit up Alex Dobie's LG V30 review for the full take, as only Android Central can tell it.