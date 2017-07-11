Surprise: On the outside, it's pretty much a bigger, curvier G6.

LG looks set to follow up the well-received G6 with a new member of the big-screened V series, and noted leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (aka @onleaks on Twitter) has teamed up with MySmartprice to reveal a full 3D render of the device, based on CAD specs given to accessory manufacturers.

The design shares many common elements with the G6, with notable changes including 2.5D glass on the front and back panels, and a subtle camera bump, likely to accommodate a beefier pair of shooters. The display itself also appears to have an extremely subtle curve to its edges, though in these renders the angle is less pronounced than the Galaxy S8's edge display.

We already know, thanks to Google, that the V30 will support Daydream VR, so some kind of OLED display is likely.

With a 6-inch display, the LG V30 would sit between the Galaxy S8 and S8+ in terms of size.

Size-wise, it would seem LG's new phone isn't going to be as physically huge as the S8+, or the upcoming Note 8 — the report claims a 6-inch display diagonal for the 18:9 screen, with dimensions of 151.4 x 75.2 x 7.4. That puts it squarely in between the S8 and S8+ in terms of physical heft.

Bottom-firing speakers seem to be included too, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack. The report is unclear, however, on whether wirelss charging will make it to all V30 models. The secondary display, however, appears to have been killed off — not a surprising move, though it's possible LG may in some way build that extra functionality into the main screen.

An August 31 launch date, ahead of the IFA trade show in Berlin, is reportedly on the cards, so we shouldn't have to wait too long to see the LG V30 in the flesh.