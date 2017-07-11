Surprise: On the outside, it's pretty much a bigger, curvier G6.
LG looks set to follow up the well-received G6 with a new member of the big-screened V series, and noted leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (aka @onleaks on Twitter) has teamed up with MySmartprice to reveal a full 3D render of the device, based on CAD specs given to accessory manufacturers.
The design shares many common elements with the G6, with notable changes including 2.5D glass on the front and back panels, and a subtle camera bump, likely to accommodate a beefier pair of shooters. The display itself also appears to have an extremely subtle curve to its edges, though in these renders the angle is less pronounced than the Galaxy S8's edge display.
We already know, thanks to Google, that the V30 will support Daydream VR, so some kind of OLED display is likely.
With a 6-inch display, the LG V30 would sit between the Galaxy S8 and S8+ in terms of size.
Size-wise, it would seem LG's new phone isn't going to be as physically huge as the S8+, or the upcoming Note 8 — the report claims a 6-inch display diagonal for the 18:9 screen, with dimensions of 151.4 x 75.2 x 7.4. That puts it squarely in between the S8 and S8+ in terms of physical heft.
Bottom-firing speakers seem to be included too, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack. The report is unclear, however, on whether wirelss charging will make it to all V30 models. The secondary display, however, appears to have been killed off — not a surprising move, though it's possible LG may in some way build that extra functionality into the main screen.
An August 31 launch date, ahead of the IFA trade show in Berlin, is reportedly on the cards, so we shouldn't have to wait too long to see the LG V30 in the flesh.
Reader comments
This is (probably) the LG V30
If that's what the Pixel 2 XL looks like then count me in.
If they are partnering with LG for the bigger Pixel 2, I would say it's a safe bet that it will look very similar to what the V30 will be. Especially considering that the Pixel 2 is supposedly coming with a 6in screen. The Pixel 2 is my next phone considering that I'm moving on from my Nexus 6.
Looks like a bigger G6...iam sure bigger battery and more MP on cameras.... That way Iam eyeing the honor 8 pro as a 2nd phone
I was hoping for the dual screen slidey thing that was going around a while ago...
I so agree. I have the V20 and I have used the secondary screen exactly 1 time since I got the phone in Oct. I think LG was trying to do the "side" thing Samsung was doing.....it failed.
Here we go...
This is Android Central, and I have seen Samsung and OnePlus articles on software updates, I don't remember seeing much on Honor, Motorola, Huwai(sp) and LG...
Do they not just have the same amount of updates/support for their phones?
I can dig it
I can't wait for this glass-back craze to end. One of the worst design fads ever.
If you want wireless charging, that and cheap plastic is all there is right now. And having both I opt for glass!
Agreed. I just picked up an s8+ yesterday and even tho it's great, I'm super scared of this front and back glass. I'm returning it. Even with a case I hear ppl are getting cracks. And with my luck I know it'll happen to me. And I only got this bc my note r got ran over this weekend going to watch Spider-Man. R. I. P. Note 4!!!!!!!!
I'm actually pretty excited about this phone. I believe it will have the specs and some solid hardware. I'm guessing going to be significantly cheaper than the note too. With DAC, more RAM than the G6 and I'm hoping a bump in camera, editing process and water resistant, this will undoubtedly be LGS best phone to date. Here's hoping.
+1
Isn't this the same design that was making the rounds last month, minus the snappy-looking red version? Ditto on wanting glass phones to go bye-bye. And I'm also no fan of this minimal-bezel 2:1 hooey, but I can live with it, especially if Google grows a pair. . . of front-facing speakers on the new Pixel XL.
yup, dont care for the narrow phones, bring back the wide
And then LG will assure the flop of this device by following the winning strategy of the LG G6: segregate regions and play "favourites" with some markets by offering things like wireless charging or QuadDAC's only in one or two countries.
So they (LG) caved in and dropped the removalable battery, went with the glass back and went with that silly looking skinny 18:9 display :( guess I'll be hanging on to my V20 another year.
Me too! 👍
If it looks like in the video I'm in. Wanted the Note 8 but considering how ugly the S8 are and how expensive the note compared to LG is going to be, that's my next phone!
& that forceful Bixby button hardware button lacking user flexibility ! TRASH
They FINALLY separated the flash from the camera under the same glass this should curve all the random glass cracking ! But LG lacks character they wouldn't admit publicly to a design flaw, then again this is big business....
Looks Great! Personally though, I need the S-pen and Samsung Pay.