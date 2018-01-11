I wish more manufacturers took risks with colorful phones like this.
LG just announced it was making a new V30 color, dubbed "Raspberry Rose," a week ago — so naturally, we tracked it down at CES 2018 to see what it was all about. And yes, it's absolutely stunning in this new color.
Now most people would agree the V30's design is quite good, and the combination of shining glass and smooth lines suits it in just about any color. But this new Raspberry Rose is so different from the rest of the current crop of V30 colors that it's wonderful to see.
The only bad part about the Raspberry Rose V30 is that it won't be available worldwide.
Oddities with custom brand names for colors aside, "Raspberry Rose" is actually a pretty accurate description of what this color looks like. It definitely isn't just a plain red, nor is it light enough to be considered pink. In regular lighting at a glance it's more like a light raspberry color, but with less light it gets very deep into a nice red rose color. The color-shifting property comes mostly in the back glass, which actually sports a bit of texture underneath for a neat effect when it shines in the light.
Of course the metal frame is also a matching red shade, though without some of the color shifting properties it has a narrower range of color depending on lighting. It's just barely noticeable when you're holding the phone from the front, but from some angles you do get those little glimpses of the red, reminding you that your V30 is special.
The only sad part about the Raspberry Rose V30 is that it's seeing a limited release in only certain markets — a fate bestowed on so many of the best "special edition" colors. South Korea gets it first, of course, followed by a wider Asia expansion and then parts of Europe. No plans are being made for a North American release.
Reader comments
... And once again LG Screws North America!! this company is so clueless. No wonder Apple and Sammy are kicking their ###
Come on now, what company releases anything but black, white, silver, and gold phones in North America???....no company is taking risks, because who ever is doing marketing studies for these companies are clueless to what people want
Wait - wasn't the HTC U11 released in some gorgeous colors (deep red and blue) in the US? And I'm holding a Coral Blue Galaxy S8+ in my grubby paws right now, which I think is an awesome color.
Apple and samsung... Off the top of my head
I'd say keeping a single color to specific countries doesn't quite mean they're "screwing" the U.S.
Samsung keeps certain colors of its flagships to certain markets every year. And not just special editions, but standard launch colors.
It is stunning though.
It really is.
Yes, very stunning indeed. I find the shade slightly more interesting than the U11 in Solar Red, but the HTC color is a bit more masculine.
Glad I wasn't the only one thinking it ;)
Just LG making LG decisions.smh I hope this new guy turns this all around.
Will def come to India....Will buy when price drops....
Alot of women in the US would live this color phone.. But alas, LG doesn't want money.
It makes you wonder about the folks making the decisions...smh
Andrew, when are you doing your post CES podcast ? Great article, regards, Richard U.K
Unfortunately Daniel was feeling very sick the final day so we had to delay. We'll be doing a post-ces podcast in the next couple days!
Shocking .. a sweet color but not for the US.
It's not just LG Samsung does the same thing,
What a amazing looking color for a device. Unique.
It's only gonna be released in certain markets. Typical LG. I think they call it Regional Restrictions. What else is new LG. Why not once release it in all regions!
That looks awesome. I also really liked the blue. After realizing I was stuck with silver for Verizon, I just went with that for my V30. LG needs to realize different colors are an easy and cheap differentiator that should be available in all markets.
Meh. The problem with that really nice color is that it's on an LG phone.
Price tag is 1,800 bucks...so who cares if US market is left out.
Fingerprint magnet. Looks good in media photos though.
It looks great.
There's one problem though. It's going to be a fingerprint magnet like every glass phone out there