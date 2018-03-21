While we wait around for LG's big flagship for 2018, the V30 remains the company's best and most powerful phone currently on the market. The LG V30 shipped with Android 7.1.2 Nougat, but now it's being updated to 8.0 Oreo .

Verizon

Multiple LG V30 owners who purchased the phone through Verizon Wireless are getting software updates that upgrade the phone to Oreo. The update weighs in at 1702.3 MB, and it brings all of the Oreo goodies you've come to expect.

Along with improved performance, Oreo also adds picture-in-picture, Google's Autofill feature that makes it easier to enter usernames/passwords, notification dots, and much more.

Sprint

A couple weeks after Verizon started rolling out its Oreo update, Sprint is the next carrier to follow suit. The update is the same size at around 1.7GB, and it has all of the Oreo features you'd expect.

The build number is updated to OPR1.170623.026, and the latest March 2018 security patch is here, too.