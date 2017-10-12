The LG V30 is coming to Canada in just over a week.

While the last of the U.S. carriers are set to start selling the LG V30 this week, Canadians eager to purchase the multimedia powerhouse phone will have to wait an extra week.

LG Canada says the phone will be released on October 20 at a number of carriers, including Rogers, Bell, TELUS, Fido, Koodo, and Freedom Mobile. Android Central has also learned that the phone will retail for $1100 outright, or around $400 on a 2-year term with partial financing.

Unlike in some other markets, Canadian carriers will only stock one color of the V30 — Cloud Silver.

