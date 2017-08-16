The LG V30 has leaked yet again, showing a similar design to the G6.

The LG V30 is scheduled to be announced on August 31 at IFA, but we've been getting a steady bit of information as that date gets closer. LG has already announced the phone will feature special haptics to provide for an "innovative touch experience," and LG has confirmed the 6-inch OLED display with small bezels that look a lot like the G6.

@evleaks has now released a full render of the upcoming device, showing much more of the hardware design than previous leaks. The V30 overall looks like a mix of the LG G6 and the Samsung Galaxy S8 — not that that's a bad thing. It confirms the combined power button and fingerprint sensor will be in on the back of the device, near the middle for easy reaching (unlike the GS8). Also shown is the dual camera system, next to the flash and what looks like a laser autofocus.

The V30 is shaping up like an LG G6 and Galaxy S8 smashed together.

One key missing component, of course, is the second screen — but as we know already LG's goal was to reduce the overall size of the phone while keeping the screen large. While the second screen may have been useful for some, LG obviously doesn't feel it was compelling enough to justify the compromises in size. The front and bottom of the phone are not shown, but other leaks have shown the phone will feature a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Are you looking forward to the LG V30? Let us know down below!