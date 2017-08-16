The LG V30 has leaked yet again, showing a similar design to the G6.
The LG V30 is scheduled to be announced on August 31 at IFA, but we've been getting a steady bit of information as that date gets closer. LG has already announced the phone will feature special haptics to provide for an "innovative touch experience," and LG has confirmed the 6-inch OLED display with small bezels that look a lot like the G6.
@evleaks has now released a full render of the upcoming device, showing much more of the hardware design than previous leaks. The V30 overall looks like a mix of the LG G6 and the Samsung Galaxy S8 — not that that's a bad thing. It confirms the combined power button and fingerprint sensor will be in on the back of the device, near the middle for easy reaching (unlike the GS8). Also shown is the dual camera system, next to the flash and what looks like a laser autofocus.
The V30 is shaping up like an LG G6 and Galaxy S8 smashed together.
One key missing component, of course, is the second screen — but as we know already LG's goal was to reduce the overall size of the phone while keeping the screen large. While the second screen may have been useful for some, LG obviously doesn't feel it was compelling enough to justify the compromises in size. The front and bottom of the phone are not shown, but other leaks have shown the phone will feature a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Are you looking forward to the LG V30? Let us know down below!
LG V30
Reader comments
Latest LG V30 render leak shows front, back and sides in full
Can't wait
Looks good! I'm not sure if it's because it's 18:9 vs 18.5:9 or the sides aren't curved as much, but it doesn't look as awkwardly skinny and tall as the Galaxy S8s.
You're right. I've been saying this for the longest. LG's screen is definitely wider. This ratio is much much better than Samsung's.
Exactly why I sent back the G6 and grabbed a V20 for now.
Tall and skinny svcks
Phone of the year!
This smartphone is a lot sexier than the S8 Plus, very attractive phone with a wider front.
Most definitely. A very good sign for the Pixel XL 2 screen size as well. LG is going to do well this fall.
Well, August 16th has proven to be a bust phone wise for the US, let’s get on with the 23rd and 31st, then we can check out September and October.
Also, if Lg takes their usual month or two to actually start selling this outside of their home country, then they’re just hopelessly f’cked with this phone’s release. Although, funny enough, they either don’t seem to care much about getting their phones into people’s hands in a timely fashion, or they really just can’t do any better.
Good luck to Lg with this, but if they’re playing their geographical crippling games that makes it a no go for me.
Month or two? Where do you get that?! It's maybe 2 weeks!
From past experiences where LG announced a phone and it wasn't available for over a month. They've done it before, hopefully not again.
I will be getting this device. That is all.
I like that white/silver colour.
Gee. It's a rectangle. Wow!
What else did you want? Circle?lol
A octagon phone.
I wonder if the us version has the mst mobile payment chip.
MST technology is fully owned by Samsung, so no.
MST will be a thing of the past soon as there will be a conversion to the chip only readers and they will have to function just like Android Pay and Apple Pay.
Still two steps behind my sexy Galaxy S8+
Nice...... but I bet it's a heavy a$$ phone
Just posting to say this may be my next phone... I'll see how the pixel 2 xl looks but if that doesn't have a headphone that's a solid no for me. So may have to also say good bye to project Fi. :( I'll see how just a data sim works!
As for my Nexus 6p good riddance, cracked screen and battery always dieing at 20% is getting old! But I've liked it when it was in it's prime.
It's gonna be a note 8 day and every one else is just living in it . LG won't spend one dime on promoting it just like the g6 . How many times will they try to go head to head with Samsung an every time they come out with a bloody nose
This is it! My next phone for sure! Beautiful!
It interests me, but I see little reason to buy a new phone right now, and if I did it would probably be the Note 8, love the S pen.