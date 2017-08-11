LG V30 Plus to reportedly include special features such as hi-fi audio and wireless charging.
The announcement of the LG V30 is right around the corner, and a report from ET News suggests there will be a separate model announced along side the V30. The LG V30 Plus is said to be exclusive to South Korea and will include some special features over the standard LG V30.
LG pursued a similar strategy for the LG G6, with various regions getting different features initially, a G6 Plus with extra storage released a few months later in South Korea. There's no indication just what features the V30 Plus will include, but it's easy to presume it will include wireless charging and better audio playback than the standard V30.
The report also noted that the LG V30 and V30 Plus would be released on September 15th in South Korea, the same day the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 would be released in the country. There's no news on when the device would be released in other markets, but the phones are set to be announced on August 31st at IFA.
Reader comments
Like the G6 Plus it will be the Korean V30 that gets all the bells and whistles then gets renamed V30 Plus for the rest of the world at an inflated price
Yeah, Samsung will WIN!
If they released different versions at different prices everywhere then that would be one thing. But releasing a low-end version in most of the world and a higher-end one in some territories simply devalues their offering in most of the world.
When the G6 was released I contacted LG to tell them that if they'd released the version with 64GB storage and a high-end DAC in the UK I'd have bought it, but releasing a low-spec version here when I know it has higher specs in other regions put me right off, and indeed made me less interested than I'd have been if they'd just released the low-spec version globally. But I expect they are still in the stage of congratulating themselves on what they think is a clever regional targetting strategy...
LOL! Agreed, it a slap in the face. In my country, it is illegal to treat races, genders, nationalities differently, yet we have cell phone companies thinking they know that certain countries don't want certain features...As soon as I saw all the different things that I liked in the G6 only available in certain variants from certain countries, I struck it off my list, I would have thought the writing was on the wall for them that this was not the way to go, but apparently they are doubling down.
Happy asia will get better version...but lg should stop region specific models...release both versions around the world..let people choose...
In the famous words of Jay Z, LG "you'll always be number 2"....and in most cases, 3, 4 or even 5 lol... So glad I ditched this dithering manufacturer
Geographical crippling, again. Hard pass.