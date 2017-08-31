If you thought the LG V30 was going to look like its predecessors the V20 and V10, join the club! I was expecting another steel-sided monster from a key grip's toolbox with gaff tape patching the scuffs. Instead, we get this: a spit-polished glass sandwich of a smartphone that's much lighter in the hand than you expect. Factor in LG's first AMOLED screen in ages; the latest version of the company's super-wide-angle camera; and wireless charging and a Hi-Fi Quad DAC on every version … and you might start thinking that the LG V30 is the most competitive phone to come from the company in years. Only the full review will tell for sure, but I'm gonna go out on a limb and say that you'd be right.

