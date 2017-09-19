JerryRigEverything has torn down the LG V30, showing all the internal components.

While it hasn't been released yet, the LG V30 has already been making waves with reviewers. Alex said in his review of the device that it was a no-BS flagship: everything a user may want without any compromises or gimmicks. As we get closer to the release of the phone, more and more journalists are getting their hands on the device.

JerryRigEverything has done his customary tear down of the V30, and there are more great things about the phone to report. The video is sponsored by LG, so make of that what you will. The video begins with some impressive shots of New York City, recorded on the V30. While the phone is waterproof, it was fairly easy to get into with the proper equipment. There isn't too much in the way of adhesive, and all the components are held in place with clips.

The video notes the primary camera contains a 10-bit HDR image sensor, though it uses that extra data not to record HDR video but to improve the colors of existing wide-gamut video. JerryRigEverything notes that the cameras may be the most advanced mobile sensor, but given the sponsored nature of the video, take that with a grain of salt. The USB-C port is held in place with screws, meaning it can be replaced down the road if need be.

One interesting feature is the fact that the earpiece speaker can be used as a microphone if recording audio above 100 decibels, meaning live recordings should sound fantastic. The battery is replaceable, though it is held in place with adhesive. This is still more hassle than the removable battery previous LG phones had, but it's better than nothing. All the components were able to be plugged back in at the end and the phone turned on just fine. While it'd be tedious and would require the correct tools, users should technically be able to repair the device.

