JerryRigEverything has torn down the LG V30, showing all the internal components.
While it hasn't been released yet, the LG V30 has already been making waves with reviewers. Alex said in his review of the device that it was a no-BS flagship: everything a user may want without any compromises or gimmicks. As we get closer to the release of the phone, more and more journalists are getting their hands on the device.
JerryRigEverything has done his customary tear down of the V30, and there are more great things about the phone to report. The video is sponsored by LG, so make of that what you will. The video begins with some impressive shots of New York City, recorded on the V30. While the phone is waterproof, it was fairly easy to get into with the proper equipment. There isn't too much in the way of adhesive, and all the components are held in place with clips.
The video notes the primary camera contains a 10-bit HDR image sensor, though it uses that extra data not to record HDR video but to improve the colors of existing wide-gamut video. JerryRigEverything notes that the cameras may be the most advanced mobile sensor, but given the sponsored nature of the video, take that with a grain of salt. The USB-C port is held in place with screws, meaning it can be replaced down the road if need be.
One interesting feature is the fact that the earpiece speaker can be used as a microphone if recording audio above 100 decibels, meaning live recordings should sound fantastic. The battery is replaceable, though it is held in place with adhesive. This is still more hassle than the removable battery previous LG phones had, but it's better than nothing. All the components were able to be plugged back in at the end and the phone turned on just fine. While it'd be tedious and would require the correct tools, users should technically be able to repair the device.
Reader comments
Zack is awesome, love his channel.
I'm ready... wish they'd release it! However; if they wait until after the Pixel XL2 announcement, we'll see.
This device with removeable battery, second screen and IR-Blaster , OMG
Waterproof, meh, never go swimming with my phone anyway - not needed.
Yea I think this will be my next phone hearing some weird stuff about the pixel as much as I would love a Google device I think this phone ticks all the boxes for what I'm looking for in a device
- water proofing for just in case situations
- headphone jack for me is essential
- great camera
- fingerprint sensor cough... Apple
- high resolution screen
- compatible with t-mobile new LTE bands
Very excited about this device
This phone looks really good. I'm a lil salty I bought a G6 lol
I wouldn't say I'm salty, but I hear ya. Probably will jump to a V30 or Pixel XL2.
Wifi calling on AT&T is a big factor for me.
But with Wi-Fi calling on a pixel on Verizon you still are not using straight wi-fi
Is there a release date hidden inside its innards, per chance?
I've been waiting ever since the phone has been announced, Its looks so gorgeous. But still no clue about the release date in India here.
I'm a little concerned about the lack of a user replaceable battery. Battery life seems to be the Achilles heel of my otherwise laudable eleven month old LG V20.
The V 30's Wireless charging will be a plus. I'm agnostic about water proofing - I keep mine in a case so unless I drop it in the toilet it should be OK in most circumstances. Overall I would prefer a replaceable battery to the IP 68.
For me the main reason to purchase these phones is the sound quality and the included B&O headphones were better than I expected.
I think this v30 is going to sell very well. This is definitely the best of LG. I just wish they would release it already. I am reading many good things about the 3300mamp battery. Seems to have everything else!
Just give us a date already LG, this is getting annoying.