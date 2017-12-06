LG is finally bringing its second flagship of the year to India.

LG has just sent out invites to the launch of the LG V30+ in India on December 13. The V30+ made its debut back at IFA, and features the same design as the V30, with the only difference being 128GB of internal storage.

Other than that, you're looking at a phone with a 6.0-inch QHD 18:9 screen with Gorilla Glass 5, Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM, microSD slot up to 2TB, dual 16MP + 13MP rear cameras, 5MP front shooter, IP68 dust and water resistant, MIL-STD 810G certified, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and a 3300mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0.

The V30+ also has wireless charging and a 32-bit Quad DAC. On the software side of things, the phone runs Android 7.1.2 Nougat with LG UX 6.0+ out of the box. We'll know pricing and availability details next week, but LG has been very aggressive with the pricing of the LG G6 in India, with the device selling for the same amount as the OnePlus 5T.

Who's excited for the launch of the V30+ in India?