The LG V30 is happening.
LG has all but confirmed the debut of the V30, its next flagship phone, at an event during the IFA conference in Berlin on August 31.
The company issued a vague but telling press invite earlier today indicating that something would be happening at 9am CST on Thursday, August 31 — it's a "save the date," after all — with a silhouette of a phone making a reflection of a "V". Not very subtle.
The invitation itself also has rounded corners and a resolution of 2880x1440, which would indicate that, yes, the V30 would share the same 2:1 aspect ratio as its G6 counterpart, along with its now-famous rounded edges.
While we don't know exactly what to expect from the announcement, recent leaks point to a device that shares many characteristics with the G6, including an enclosed battery, a tall, narrow screen, and dual cameras. LG is also expected to begin its transition to OLED technology, something that it has been resisting in recent years as it tries to eke out as much as it can from its mature LCD manufacturing facilities.
Also expected is a Snapdragon 835 platform and 4GB of RAM and, perhaps, Android 8.0 out of the box. Whether LG also does away with its strange regional differences, or tones up its software, remains to be seen.
More will be revealed shortly, so stay tuned.
Reader comments
Nice
Looks kool...but me happy with my G6
G6, awesome phone
The enclosed battery part is so sad. This device has gone from being a rough-tough, user-operational phone to a locked up piece of glass like everything else. How do they honestly expect the V30 to stand out by making it the same as everything else, including their own LG G6? Makes no sense to me at all.👎
If it does have an enclosed battery then I will be looking elsewhere.
Better start looking. You should probably start back in 2015.
I know, removable batteries is outdated
I wouldn't say it's outdated as that suggests inferior. I've (finally) got on board with a sealed battery but I'd still prefer a removable one and completely get why people still want them. If a sealed battery was offset by some amazing features it might be worth the trade off but I'd much rather have a removable battery as an option, even if I didn't end up using it, than not. Good as quick charging is nothing beats 0% battery to 100% in less than 60 seconds!
And in true LG style they will release the phone 2 months later announcement.
That's usually the case. You would think they might learn a thing or two from Apple and Samsung about announcements and release dates.
Yup, which is lame
If the rumors are true and they removed features that made the V20 a standout phone, then forget it. If I wanted a Samsung phone, I would've bought a Samsung phone.
Hear, hear. It's most likely going to be one to avoid now.
Excellent, I sincerely hope it gives the Note a run for it's money. Someone needs to complete with Samsung in the Android space.
Any reason the phone would only have 4gb of RAM? I know that's probably enough, but it will seem "behind" the curve if the Note has 6gb or more considering other new phones are already doing that (OnePlus 5). By this time next year 4GB of RAM will be seen as lacking. Wouldn't it also help with VR and content creation (something the V series has always been marketed as) Again, I'm no software engineer and I'm sure they know what they are doing, but does what I'm saying make sense?
It's really not enough in my experience.
It really is sad to see that all of the phones are converging around the exact same design (glass back, tall display, and curved screen)
Now I enjoy my S8, so it's not that I don't like these features, but as someone who has owned about about 9 phones in the past 4 years or so, I enjoy diversity. I want to have as many options as possible.
AGREED. I hate the curved screens. I hate the 18:9 aspect ratio. It's pathetic. Especially for the Note. It no longer feels special at all. The design affirmatively hinders the performance of an S-pen. What made the V10 special is gone. It's depressing.
Talkin on a 18:9 is so comfortable to hold - perhaps similar dimensions with 21:9 (movie theater) tech expandable flexible display for landscape drama - then for comedy and action flicks do 16;9 portrait and 18.9:2 for diagonal video portrait 90° diameter with a 72° radius for the kids
I love the 18:9, and would find it difficult and outdated to go back.
It's far harder to read at that aspect ratio. You don't see as much as easily as the former. Sadly, I must be in the minority since every phone has taken on the exact same shape and ratio.
The narrow design is what I hate about my S8+
I will get the new Moto Z2 Force to get back to 16:9
Well it will be this or the new note for me. though i must admit the V20 is my first LG and I'm really liking this device more than any of my Samsungs
Really like the 2/1 ratio. This and the Pixel XL2 are the only two phones on my radar. Both made by LG so it seems.
Leaning towards the V30 because of the wide angle camera