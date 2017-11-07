All yours for $130 down and $30/month for 24 months.
The V30 is one of LG's best and most refined smartphones in a number of years, and as you'd probably expect, you can pick the handset up through a number of different carriers. LG also announced the V30+ alongside the regular V30, and after first debuting on Sprint and then U.S. Cellular, the slightly upgraded variant is now making its way to T-Mobile.
In case you forgot, the main difference for the V30+ is that it comes equipped with 128GB of internal storage as opposed to the regular V30's 64GB. Both phones can be expanded up to 2TB with a microSD card, but for customers that want to have as much storage space as possible out of the box, the V30+ is the handset for you. Additionally, T-Mobile's version of the V30+ comes bundled with a free pair of LG QuadPlay headphones.
T-Mobile will start selling the V30+ on November 17, and just like the V30, it features a 600MHz band to connect to gigabit speeds when they're made available.
You'll need to hand over $130 down and then $30/month for 24 months for the V30+, making it $50 more expensive than the regular V30.
Reader comments
doesnt seem to make much sense to have both sku. the difference in 50 dollars, or even just buying an SD card for 50 dollars gets you similar. t-mo better would be better to let the stock of v30 deplete and keep just the +
It is weird that LG is pushing out a device that is basically the same as the V30 but with more built in storage. Honestly they should have kept the V30 moniker and not used the plus add on since there are no significant changes... LG needs new leadership and maybe take a page out of hTc.
hTC is in worse shape than LG. Why would they go and do that?
That's cool, but also surprising!
Nice, personally don't like using SD cards so larger internal storage options are always welcome.
If it's available in black or blue instead of the damn silver, I'll gladly pay the $50 to get more internal storage as a side benefit.
If it's still only available in silver, I'll just settle for the regular version...
Wonder if the V30+ will come to AT&T?
Why not add 2 extra gigs of RAM too?
Lol that's what the + is? At least add more ram and a better front facing camera or something
My son grabbed the V30 plus from Sprint, at the time it was by one get one free.
Fine print there I'm sure.
I have the note 8 which I think is just a better device
But for the first time, Lg has made a believer out of me again. 2 year warranty.
I'll keep my note 8, but I'm not going to hate on Lg this time. Their marketing team is garbage though.