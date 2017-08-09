LG V30 to incorporate large dual camera system.

LG tends to announce the components for its next flagship in the weeks leading up to announcing the phone itself, and the V30 is no exception. In addition to fancy haptics, LG has also detailed part of the camera setup in the V30.

Like the G6, the V30 will feature a dual camera setup. LG notes that the V30's main camera will include an f/1.6 lens, allowing 25% more light than cameras with an f/1.8 lens. This will especially help the V30 stand out in low light conditions, an area where a lot of phones traditionally struggle. LG also confirmed the second sensor will be used for wide-angle shots, continuing LG's tradition of using this feature going back to last year's G5. LG notes that this sensor will improve edge distortion by 20% compared to last year's LG V20 despite a smaller camera module overall.

Finally, LG also confirmed the camera array will feature laser detection auto focus and both optical and electronic image stabilization, though it did not say which lenses would feature the stabilization methods. The LG V30 is set to be announced at IFA on August 31, so we won't have to wait long to find out.

Are you planning on picking up the LG V30? Let us know down below!