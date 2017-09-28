The LG V30 and V30+ will be available soon from all major U.S. carriers.

After leaks and pre-announcements, the LG V30 was made official at this year's IFA conference. However, availability and price were not announced at the event, leaving potential buyers curious as to when the phone would be available. We now know that it'll be arriving on October 5.

AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon have already announced their availability for the V30, but in a press release LG said the V30 and V30+ will be available from all major carriers within the next two weeks. Still unknown at this time is any sort of unlocked offering. Availability, color, and price will vary from carrier to carrier. The only difference between the V30 and the V30+ is the former includes 64GB of internal storage, while the latter includes 128GB. It's not clear which carriers will get the V30+, but it's looking like either Verizon or Sprint, or both.

LG is also stepping up its warranty game with the release of the V30. Instead of the standard one year of warranty coverage, the V30 and V30+ will be eligible for LG's Second Year Promise which equals out to a full two years of support. It began with the G6 earlier this summer, and is most likely an attempt to ease customer fears after previous LG devices faced bootloop defects. The one caveat is that customers will need to register for the additional year of warranty support, rather than automatically have the support with their purchase. From LG Electronics' Chang Ma:

We are so confident in the V30's quality, that in addition to the manufacturer's first year limited warranty, we are now offering free second year coverage upon registration. Plus, enjoy a service experience that gets you a replacement phone quickly. That's LG's promise to you.

Time will tell if LG is able to support the devices for the full two years, but it's a nice gesture. LG also said that it will bundle the updated version of Google's Daydream VR headset with select V30s, which may be why the company is waiting until after Google's October 4 event to release the phone.

Are you interested in picking up the LG V30? Let us know down below!