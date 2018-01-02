In the week before CES, LG's announcements for the show keep coming.

CES is always a big show for TVs, and LG is using the opportunity to announce a new version of its TV-focused "Alpha" processor and software to further modernize its big-screen offerings. With its 2018 lineup, LG is bringing its webOS-based TV software into the growing "ThinQ" brand, denoting its AI and smart home capabilities. It's all fueled by a new "Alpha 9" processor, replacing the previous Alpha 7, which has even more power to handle not only advanced image processing but also all of the increasingly useful AI software.

The new, more-powerful Alpha 9 processor is designed specifically to power artificial intelligence and natural language requests using a microphone in the TV remote. With these new TVs, you'll simply be able to tell it what to do in regular words, and it'll handle it — things like "show me the soundtrack to this movie," which is useful, but also lesser-seen features like "turn off the TV when this show is over" and hundreds of others.

That capability also sets it up perfectly to now run Google Assistant, where LG says it will hand off any voice requests that the TV can't handle directly. So asking for information on a show or a schedule will be handled by the TV's software, but Assistant will take care of knowledge base questions, timers and requests from Google services like Maps or Photos. The TV will also let you control all sorts of smart home products through both LG's smart home platform and anything that interfaces with Google Assistant. Provided the integration works as expected, it sounds like it'd be the best of both worlds.

As for the image processing side of things, which is may not be as headline-grabbing but is ultimately the most important part of a TV, the Alpha 9 provides what LG calls "picture quality close to perfection." It claims that the Alpha 9 processor has a four-step noise reduction process for the clearest possible picture, even better colors than the last generation, and is ready to handle 120 fps content in the future. The 2018 range of LG SUPER UHD TVs also have denser FALD (full array local dimming) backlighting, leading to deeper blacks and better control over scenes with mixed lighting.

The new processor and capabilities will debut across LG's high-end lineup, including the B8, C8, E8 and W8 in 55- to 77-inch sizes depending on the model. Naturally LG isn't saying anything about the pricing or availability of the new 2018 TV lineup, but we should learn the specifics when CES kicks off on January 9.

