If you wanted to buy an Android phone for $200 or less a few years back, you'd end up with something that had a good chance of breaking down within a week. We've thankfully left those dark days behind us, and as such, have devices like the LG Tribute Dynasty.

LG just announced the Tribute Dynasty ahead of CES 2018, and while there's nothing here that'll blow your socks off, the Tribute Dynasty does look like a respectable Android handset for tackling the basics. On the front of the phone is a 5.0-inch 1280 x 720 IPS display, and right above it is a 5MP front-facing camera for all your selfies and Duo calls. An 8MP camera is on the back with LED flash, and a 2,500 mAh removable battery promises up to 15 hours of talk time.

The Tribute Dynasty is powered by a MediaTek 1.5GHz octa-core processor and 2GB RAM. There's 16GB of expandable storage (up to 32GB) for your apps, games, and pictures, and Android 7.1 Nougat is present out of the box.

You can get the LG Tribute Dynasty now from Boost Mobile and it'll be available January 12 on Sprint. The retail price is set at $99, but if you buy the phone now, you can get it for just $59.

