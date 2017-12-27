This was basically an inevitability.

LG is continuing its tradition of pre-announcing things ahead of big trade shows, and has just dropped details on some of its home audio lineup for CES 2018. There are some new portable speakers and sound bars, but the most interesting part of the announcement is the new "ThinQ Speaker." The ThinQ Speaker brings Google Assistant in yet another package, joining the ranks of several other companies that announced similar devices earlier this year.

LG had announced Google Assistant compatibility with its appliances and other devices as well, so it was only a matter of time before we got a Google Home-like speaker running Assistant as well. It makes sense that LG would want to have something from its own brand out there as the voice conduit for controlling your other LG devices. If that "ThinQ" brand looks familiar at all, it's because LG announced that would be its brand going forward for its connected and "smart" home products. Presumably, that's pronounced as "think" — we sure hope so.

Beyond simply being a Google Assistant device, LG is touting that its partnership with Meridian Audio will provide better quality than comparable speakers out there. To that point, LG calls the ThinQ Speaker a "premium audio product" and refers to it offering "high-quality sound in addition to its smart capabilities. Despite its focus on quality, given what looks like a relatively compact size we can only guess it'll land somewhere above the standard Google Home but obviously well under the Google Home Max.

Alongside the ThinQ Speaker, LG is also refreshing its portable PK Bluetooth speaker ecosystem with Qualcomm's high-quality AptX HD codec, also tuned with the help of Meridian Audio.

LG naturally isn't giving us pricing or availability information, which is standard for one of these pre-CES announcements, but we sure hope it comes in competitively as this market gets increasingly saturated.

