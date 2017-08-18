The announcement of the LG V30 draws near, and LG has shown off its process for creating device wallpapers.

The LG V30 will be announced on August 31st at this year's IFA conference in Berlin, and as LG tends to do, the company is releasing bits and pieces of information ahead of the announcement. LG has already confirmed the device will have a 6-inch OLED display, a unique haptic engine and a fantastic low-light camera.

Today, LG has also shared how it makes some of the device wallpapers. The video shows the company working with different colors of lighting, cutouts of the letter "V" and other methods for creating the wallpaper shown in the leaked image above. The aspect ratio of the video is 18:9, the same aspect ratio as the screen on the G6 and presumably the V30.

Are you looking forward to the LG V30? Sound off in the comments! Learn more about the LG V30!