Just ahead of the G7 ThinQ unveiling, LG's released its financial results for the first quarter of 2018. Looking at the company as a whole, Q1 saw total sales of USD 14.1 billion and operating profit of USD 1.03 billion.

With sales up 3.2% and profit increased by over 20% from Q1 last year, this is LG's most profitable first quarter in history and the biggest quarterly earnings since Q2 of 2009. LG attributes this success largely to its Home Appliance, Air Solution, and Home Entertainment divisions, each of which saw double-digit margins for their most profitable quarterly earnings ever.

However, things aren't so hunky-dory when it comes to the company's Mobile Communications (aka smartphone) operations.

Although losses are down compared to this time last year, sales of USD 2.01 billion still resulted in a net operating loss of USD 126.85 million. To hopefully reassure investors, LG commented –