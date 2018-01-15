LG's CEO issued the order right after CES.

The year of 2018 has been an odd one so far for LG. A report came out on January 3 that the G6's successor wouldn't be called the G7 and instead replaced with all-new branding, and this was followed up on January 11 during CES 2018 where LG's Vice Chairman confirmed that the company was moving away from yearly flagship smartphone releases.

Now on January 15, a report from The Investor says that LG's Vice Chairman and CEO, Jo Seong-jin, has issued an order to the company's mobile department to halt all current development of the G6's successor and start over from scratch. We were initially expecting this phone to be announced during MWC this February, but this announcement now means we're looking at an inevitable delay.

LG is said to decide on a new launch date during the Lunar New Year holiday (February 15 - 21), and as such, the phone likely won't launch until April or later.

What does this mean for the G7 (or whatever it's called) when it finally hits store shelves? Prior to this announcement, we were anticipating pretty minor upgrades compared to the G6, such as an OLED display with slimmer bezels, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845, improved cameras, etc. The source that The Investor spoke to says that LG "hasn't been able to find a strong selling point for the G7", so it'll be interesting to see what LG changes in order to make its phone more appealing over the likes of Samsung's Galaxy S9.

Until then, what feature does the LG G7 need to have in order for you to consider buying the phone?

