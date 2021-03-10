What you need to know
- LG has posted an update schedule for its smartphones on its German website.
- The schedule suggests only two smartphones being updated to Android 11 in Q2.
- The LG Wing isn't expected to receive Android 11 until Q4 of this year.
When it comes to updates, LG is known for being notoriously slow. It seemed like things might've finally turned around for the company when Android 10 was released, but alas, LG is back to its old ways. An Android 11 update schedule was spotted on the company's German website, and it doesn't paint a pretty picture for owners of LG's smartphones.
According to the schedule, the only two smartphones expected to receive Android 11 in Q2 are the LG Velvet and the LG G8X from 2019. Considering most of the best Samsung phones have already received the update, that's quite an unfortunate outlook for LG fans. Moreover, the 4G version of the LG Velvet won't receive the update until Q3 this year, along with the LG G8S. Lastly, the phones expected to receive the update in Q4 are the K42, K52, and yes, the LG Wing.
It's a bit disconcerting that one of LG's major launch devices of 2020 won't be updated until well after a year after it was released. It may not be all that surprising, considering the state of LG's smartphone business right now. Still, for a company that spent the past year trying to turn things around, you'd think there would be a more concerted effort to provide timely updates for the people that actually bought these devices.
Since this is only a German update schedule, it only applies to these phone models sold in the country. However, these time frames are likely to reflect when other regions will receive Android 11. The LG V60 ThinQ 5G has already begun receiving the update in the United States, while the update has already rolled out for the Korean variant of the Velvet.
Ironically, the website includes an explainer on why Android updates are so important, stating that they keep smartphones protected from malware with security patches.
