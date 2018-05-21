Hot off the heels of the G7 ThinQ , LG's announced three new Android phones for 2018 that are targeted directly at the budget market – the LG Q7, Q7+, and Q7a. These are successors to LG's Q6 series , and they keep with the trend of offering a premium design with mid-range specs at affordable prices.

First, let's talk about what's included with the phones no matter which variant you choose. LG's using a 2.5D Arc Glass design this time around, offering a big improvement over the plastic we saw with the Q6 last year. Despite the glass construction, you'll still find an IP68 dust/water resistance and a MIL-STD 810G rating.

No pricing details have been announced yet.

On the front of the phones is a 5.5-inch FHD+ FullVision display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and slim bezels all around. The Q7 series comes equipped with LG QLens that uses "AI technology" for enhanced image recognition, Android 8.0 Oreo is on-board out of the box, and you'll find a 1.5GHz or 1.8GHz octa-core processor depending on which phone you choose.

Both the Q7 and Q7a come equipped with a 13MP camera on the back and a 5MP Super Wide Angle front-facing shooter, with the Q7 also offering a version with an 8MP selfie camera. On the other hand, the Q7+ boasts a 16MP rear camera and a 5MP Super Wide Angle or 8MP sensor on the front.

As for RAM and storage, the Q7 and Q7a come with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal space that can be expanded up to 2TB. The Q7+ kicks things up to 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage that can also be expanded to that 2TB limit.

The Q7 series will initially be available in "key markets" in Europe next month, with countries in both Asia and the Americas to follow after that.

Best Cheap Android Phones in 2018