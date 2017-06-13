Clues on Google issue tracker point to LG-made, Google-branded device being in the works.
The codename "Taimen" has cropped up a few times over the past few months, apparently in reference to a new big-screened Google device — presumably carrying the premium Pixel branding. Droid-Life first reported the name back in March, with claims it was a "separate project" within Google. The company uses various species of aquatic life as codenames for its phones and tablets, so Taimen, one of the largest salmonids in the world, fits the bill for something with a larger display.
Geekbench results point to a Snapdragon 835 and 4GB of RAM, but not much else is known for a fact — including whether Taimen is a phone or a tablet. The few scattered references to Taimen in AOSP (Android Open-Source Project) commits don't do much beyond confirming Taimen's existence as a Google Android product with Snapdragon 835.
With recent rumors suggesting the larger of the two HTC-built Pixels has been canceled, speculation around Taimen has ramped up. It's unlikely Google would release just a single small Pixel phone, so common sense would suggest that Taimen will take the place of Muskie, the canceled second-gen HTC Pixel XL, as the this year's plus-sized Pixel. (For what it's worth, GFXBench results suggest a 5.6-inch 2:1 display for the smaller 2017 Pixel, so expect something north of that for Taimen.)
About as close as you're going to get to a smoking gun, identifying LG as Taimen's manufacturer.
Anyway, back to the LG connection. For that, we have the eagle-eyed folks at 9to5Google to thank. They spotted a bug report (apparently erroneously) posted to the public Android issue tracker by an LG employee; a reply to the issue report by a Googler asks that it be re-filed under "Android > Partner > External > LGE > Taimen > power."
If true, the move could help buoy LG's mobile division as it pushes back towards protifability — a few million Pixel phones sold won't move the needle significantly for LG, but it certainly won't hurt. It'll also reinforce the longstanding hardware partnership between LG and Google, as Taimen would emerge as the fourth Google-branded LG phone. Unlike the Nexus 4, 5 and 5X, however, the upcoming Pixel device probably won't bear any LG branding. And the phablet-sized phone will inevitably compete with LG's own-brand V30, which is likely to ship in the same September-October window.
LG Display — a separate company in which LG Electronics is the largest stakeholder — is also reported to be producing curved OLED panels for at least one of the 2017 Pixels, with Google being prepared to offer an investment of at least $880 million to sweeten the deal.
At the very least, we'd expect an LG-made Pixel to source its OLED screens from LG Display. In the context of a possible Google investment, and the continuing global OLED shortage, the use of an LG panel in both would make a lot of sense.
Don't expect the two 2017 Pixel phones to look exactly alike.
As for HTC, the probable cancellation of Muskie in favor of the LG-made Taimen isn't great news. AC understands that the HTC/Pixel deal was intended to run for multiple years, and may still do. Either way, the Taiwanese company surely isn't thrilled to have to share more of the limelight — and more importantly, profits — with LG.
For consumers, what this means is you're likely to get a 5.6-inch 2017 Pixel made by HTC, with 2:1 (-ish) aspect-ratio display — and a significantly larger Pixel made by LG. It'd make sense for the two to share the same aspect ratio and specs — and thus far the leaks point to both devices sharing a Snapdragon 835 platform and 4GB of RAM. But given that we're dealing with two different ODMs (original device manufacturers) this year, we should be prepared for some external hardware differences. Don't expect Taimen and Walleye, the smaller 2017 Pixel, to look exactly alike, even though Google might do everything it can to emphasize common design characteristics.
Made in Korea vs. Made in Taiwan.
We'll have to wait and see whether the use of two different manufacturers helps or hinders Google's ability to get Pixels on store shelves this year. The company has notoriously struggled to meet demand for the current Pixel and Pixel XL over the past eight months, and the new Google hardware division is surely hard at work looking to avoid any such issues with its second round of phones.
Has there ever been a pixel or nexus that met demand??
An LG Pixel might be worth it. Ultrawide camera and small bezels combined with Google's take on Android? Sounds like a phone worth considering over the Galaxy S series!
Google hasn't learned from the bootloop lawsuits I see
Yawwwnnn. The G4 being the only bootloop phone out of how many that LG have made over the years and since?
Eh my V10 also had that issue as well as my sister's G4. It was fairly common issue I'd say. I definitely am gonna think twice about getting an LG phone again.
The G5/V20 run wasn't plagued with this issue. Any run from any OEM is gonna have issues. Any problem with the G5/V20 wasn't widespread.
The G4 & V10 used the 808 and/or 810 chipsets if i recall correctly. Those were horrible chipsets and likely the bigger reason for the bootloops. I have an LG G5 and it is a rock solid fast device with no issues. I got rid of an S7 for it and don't regret that decision one bit. Give LG another chance, I really think they have stepped up their game.
It is stupid simple to find many more boot loop issues on many models of their phones, willful ignorance isn't a good look.
Not exactly the only one, there were problems with the Nexus 5X as well.
The listing on geekbench seems to suggests a 5.7” display actually, based on the aspect ratio and listed resolution it appears the nav bar isn't being counted.
And it's more likely that size is the canceled XL2. So we can expect one phone smaller than that and one phone larger.
I'm fine with LG designing it if it's true that they've fixed their bootloop issues. I think they make phones more interesting than HTC anyway, at least as of late. Kind of a shame if they don't do both though, as the smaller and larger pixel should match in design language.
These are the leaks I've been waiting for.
"It's unlikely Google would release just a single small Pixel phone"
That depends on the market demand for iPixels and even there the amount of people preferring the smaller one. Which is extremely likely.
And then, if the "normal" iPixel 2 is 5.6", then it's already oversized enough, there's no need for another monstrous cricket bat like the S8+.
Speak for yourself, I am all over it.
You do realize that more people have been buying the S8+ right?
I get restricting HTC to only one Pixel model if HTC is the reason for the shortfall of sellable 2016 Pixels. And, in the wake of the G6 and V20, I'm fine with LG manufacturing one of the Pixels. But as much as I'd love to get an uptodate take on the Nexus 6, I'm just not ready to believe that Google is willing to go all in on a big phone again, 2:1 displays notwithstanding. I guess what I'm saying is, no matter how this Taimen rumor shakes out, they'll do something to *** it up.
I dont like the prospect of two different mfg's making pixels this year. I think that would be a misstep. Part of the beauty of what Google did was the uniformity between devices. Yes, just like Apple does. Also, HTC has not proven they can build a modern day flagship. Sure, they make pretty glass, but their phones look dated IMHO. Last, with the financial strength of Google, there is no excuse for not being able to meet demand. i would expect that issue to finally be resolved with the Pixel 2. Maybe not at launch, but shortly after that you should be able to buy the phone. Not like this year.
Google couldn't meet demand because they couldn't get enough OLED display panels which is one reason they invested so much money into LG Display. Basically they created their own supply chain for displays that will go in the Taimen.
I like it. It means if one turns out ugly, I can grab the other one if I like.
How can HTC not build a modern flagship? There are only two out now, w/ the newest chipsets under the hood, and HTC made one of them. You said they make pretty glass, and they also make the best aluminum and have done fine w/ the plastics as well.
But the simple truth is that Google designs the Pixel. HTC is just building it to their design.
My only hope is the don't make a Pixel with a curved screen like the S8 but have a screen with a slight curve like the Galaxy Nexus had. I do not like the curve on the S8 at all. I hardly use my S8 because of it and I don't think it adds anything significant to the phone.
5.6 inches for smaller variant? Jeez, the larger size is going to be massive.
I believe they are wrong on that. The canceled phone was what we thought would be the Pixel XL successor. So that means we should be getting a phone that is smaller than 5.6 inches and one phone that is larger than that 5.6 inches.
I hope you're right. Was looking forward to the Pixel 2s but don't really want to go the massive route.
They could fit a 5.6 inch screen into the footprint of the smaller pixel if they address those bezels.
Any reason they would only stick with 4gigs of RAM? Not to say that's not enough and all of that, but in a world we have created that demands higher specs each year and certainly a fall lineup that will contend with these phones with biefier specs, why not more?
Different manufacturers maybe but if be surprised if the phones look different unless Google are changing their strategy after 1year.
Yeah despite The rumor of different ODMs I expect these phones to look the same. You're trying to compete with iPhones. iPhones don't look have a different design between the regular and the plus. It wouldn't make sense for Google to do that. If that's the case then you might as well call them Nexus.
Frankly I find this article disappointing. There is nothing really new in there, I don't think the article provides an adequate answer to the title's "what it could mean". I still enjoy your podcasts very much, but I think there are now too many articles that do not bring anything. All that being said, I've been a long time reader of AC, so I just wish you guys the best.