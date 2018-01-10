LG's payment solution supports NFC and MST transactions.
If you live in the United States, you have no shortage of mobile payment services to choose from. Most all Android phones have access to Android Pay (er, Google Pay), certain Samsung devices can use Samsung Pay, iPhones offer Apple Pay, and you better not forget the likes of Garmin Pay and Fitbit Pay on fitness trackers.
LG launched LG Pay in South Korea back in June of 2017, and now according to a report from Yonhap, the company will be expanding it to the United States a year later this coming June.
It's said that LG Pay will first be available on the G7 and V40, and following this, LG will extend its availability to its mid-range lineup. LG Pay can be used for making payments via NFC, but similar to Samsung Pay, it also features Wireless Magnetic Communication tech to complete transactions at older MST terminals.
We understand the urge to moan and groan about having yet another payment service to keep up with, but the ability to pay with your phone at stores even if they don't accept NFC is still exciting. This is obviously something Samsung's been doing since the Galaxy S6, but if more phones can offer similar functionality, the better.
The LG G7 is currently expected to launch in the U.S. in either March or April, so assuming Yonhap's reporting is accurate, the G7 (or whatever it ends up being called) will be without LG Pay for a few weeks following its debut.
Samsung Pay all the way though!
True, but with more companies getting behind MST, the better.
In the interm, MST is great.
I agree. I don't love my S7 Edge but I do love Samsung Pay and only because of MST.
That's all we need. Every little manufacturer of electronic gadgets, every bank, every cell phone provider... must have their own electronic pay system. That's definitely going to work!
What was the alternative? I doubt Samsung is going to let LG use Samsung Pay, and Android Pay doesn't support MST.
This is getting out of hand.
Whats next skullcandy pay
LOL LG Pay....
I use Samsung Pay for just about every purchase in store, but I don't understand why Google hasn't jumped on the bandwagon of using the wireless magnetic technology Samsung uses, this would eliminate the need for different phone makers trying to create a payment system.
Because Samsung bought the company who developed it.
They may have but now LG can do it too so it may be available to other manufacturers too.
They use a different form of mst, it's slightly different. Lg pay uses wmc or Wireless Magnetic Communication, Samsung pay uses Magnetic Secure Transmission.
Because MST plugged a gap at the time. The rest of the world uses NFC and there's no incentive to switch to it. I find it odd that the US is so behind in this ...
Yes, wish this was different but in my area of the US, nfc enabled payment is still limited. That why I'm grateful for SP.
The rest of the world does not use NFC. Hell, half of America doesn't even use NFC.
The UK has over one million public transit riders using NCF per day, and the country has mandated that all point of sale terminals use NFC by 2020. 53% of all Australians use NFC, that that percentage is growing quickly, and NFC use in Canada is skyrocketing.
The US is lagging because of so many obsolete MST terminals remain in use, with little incentive to change. Even companies who are purchasing new POS terminals are not opting for NFC because they don't understand the difference between devices that use actual contactless payments, and devices that cheat the system like Samsung Pay, and now LG Pay. I'm not saying SP and LGP are bad per se (they are actually quite clever), but they are slowing down adoption of true contactless payments in the US. Wendy's fast food stores recently installed POS terminals which do not have NFC. Why? Because they thought that they didn't need to because Samsung Pay works.
The other half of the problem in the US is complete lack of training for sales staff. I use Android pay several times a day, and I'm often the very first one to do so in a lot of establishments. I frequently run into cashiers who freak out when I tap my phone, and some grab the terminal and say "What did you do?! Did you hack our register?". Other times they have no clue how it works, and the waitress we had at an Olive Garden restaurant today had never ever seen anybody use a phone on their kiosks before. I did, and it worked perfectly, but the customer should not be the one training sales staff.
Lol thanks for schooling his ignorance!
Actually, they do. In uk you can use your phone to pay at almost everything. Train station, stores, vending machines, even mom and pop stores.
Any idea if this will be extended to the G6 and V30? My understanding is that these devices have been using it in South Korea during their testing period. So the hardware required is there. But in not convinced they won't make this a "new" thing only.
Those phones don't have the MST hardware, but I suppose LG could make NFC work with LG Pay.
I don't see them doing that because LG Pay will be another way for LG to push sales of the G7 and V40 devices when they launch. Samsung did the same thing when they launched Samsung Pay, they want you to buy new devices if you want to use the newest features...
Could a kind of good will gesture to stoke customer sentiment and once you have people in the ecosystem they're more likely to stay with your brand.
Is there a LG ecosystem?
They do though. LG pay was first released on them in South Korea.
It says this in the article: It's said that LG Pay will first be available on the G7and V40, and following this, LG will extend its availability to its mid-range lineup
I don't know if the G6 is considered "mid-range"
One would think so. After all, LG Pay launched in Korea last summer on the G6. Why would they omit that model from using LG Pay in the rest of the world? I understand the desire to make people upgrade to new phones just to make a few bucks, but come on. The G6 can use LG Pay just fine in their home country!
I'd probably use my phone to pay if it had MST.
Just another pay method we don't need. Android Pay and Apple Pay. Done.
Anything else is just stupid.
Samsung Pay is better than Android pay TBH.
How is it stupid for a company to want you to use their service instead of using a competitors service? I understand it would be easier to use one or two methods but every company wants to make money so if you're using their products they also want you using their services.
Also the average consumer doesn't bounce around to different companies often unlike the majority of people that visit this website and other cell phone tech sites. Most people only use Apple, Samsung, LG and so on which just means if you like LG phones then later this year you will have a new way to pay using them if you buy a new phone from them.
SP is not stupid, given that in much of the US, nfc is still limited.
Nope. With Samsung Pay (and probably LG Pay), you don't even have to look for a logo on the terminal to see if your phone is supported. That's the beauty of MST.
Cashiers are getting used to it now, but for a while they'd warn you that it won't work when you try to use your phone on a terminal that doesn't support Android or Apple pay -- and then look shocked when it works, because it's just like swiping a card.
In the two years I've been using Samsung Pay, I've received $200 in visa gift cards, and $100 in Samsung.com gift cards. Just for buying stuff I was going to buy anyways.
The town I live in has 2 places that accept NFC payments. Two. Samsung Pay works almost everywhere. It's nearly impervious to card skimmers, and if a store's payment systems get hacked (Target, Home Depot, Arby's) guess who's card info isn't compromised? Mine, thanks to payment tokenization.
Doesn't sound so stupid now, eh?
Please do some research. Android pay and Apple pay are still very hard to use when many stores aren't activating nfc terminals. With mst they can't stop you.
I guess I'm a little confused about this. The mag-stripe tech is getting phased out in favor of EMV (chip and pin)...so why would we want to encourage older, less secure tech to hang around? Which also leads me to ask...how are LG Pay and Samsung Pay planning to deal with the new EMV standards?
How is Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, LG Pay, etc less secure?
I always thought it was more secure since you aren't using your physical card so you don't have to worry about skimmers and don't they have some kind of token system so hackers can't get your card information?
Not saying those are less secure, but in order for that system to work, the mag-stripe tech - which IS less secure - needs to be in place. It encourages obsolete tech to be maintained. As long as mag-stripe readers exist, there will be skimmers.
Now i understand what you're saying, in America we're extremely slow to change when it comes to tech in general and especially in tech that's used for sales. I used to be a personal banker at Bank of America back in the day and it took them forget to start moving over to the chip and pin cards.
Also another issue in America comes from not training staff to use new tech, most people don't even know about NFC or where they can use it. Plus a lot of businesses don't enable the NFC on their machines or it's not a simple process like you see in Canada and Europe. I don't see mag-stripe tech going away in America for at least another 10 - 15 years...
I'm in Canada and I seem to recall that we had chip cards in the early/mid-2000's, and contactless payment shortly after that. The transition to chip readers was very fast, and I'm guessing it was driven by our banks to speed adoption of the EMV standard.
I didn't realize until a few years ago that many businesses in the US are still using magnetic stripes, but I can appreciate that it's harder to effect change when there's no driving force behind it and no significant incentive to the businesses.
Actually Samsung Pay and Apple Pay are much more secure than chip read or swipe.
They use a dummy card number instead of the actual card and it goes through two encryption process instead of one witg the chip or swipe.
MST doesn't encourage or discourage anything when it comes to stores' card readers. Stores are going to upgrade their machines whenever they get around to it.
And until the oft-delayed fraud liability shift happens, stores have little incentive to do so.
That is true, they are being placed out, but people still use gift cards with mag stripes, and their phasing out the use of letting you use the mag stripe over chip if your bank has it. Otherwise the store you shop at will be held liable for any breaches of security. I think this actual mag stripe equipment will still be there and accessible. Plus with Samsung pay, even while it uses the old tech on the terminals, each Samsung pay transaction is protected with tokenization.
I used Samsung Pay when I had my S7. It worked great with my Chase CC. However, my small local bank probably still doesn't support it.
I agree with the MST comment above. Make it available on all devices and merge Google Android Pay...like yesterday. It's so fragmented that financial institutions don't want to spend money supporting a bunch of payment systems.
LG Pay was a rumor last year for the G6 and V30 around June. And it's supposed to arrive 1 year later. And it's not even guaranteed.
Oh LG ... Bless.
LG is a bootleg Samsung
The more services the better......competition is good for the consumer.
No rush LG. Take your time. We are no short of mobile payment options anyways. :)
Good for LG to use both NFC and MST. Now if it has a rewards point system as great as Samsung pay I would definitely consider it.
The LG G7 or whatever they decide to name it is shaping up to be one heck of a device based on the rumors which aren't the far out there kind.
I wouldn't buy an LG phone to take advantage of this.
MST? Why can't the US just catch up with the rest of the world?
