LG's payment solution supports NFC and MST transactions.

If you live in the United States, you have no shortage of mobile payment services to choose from. Most all Android phones have access to Android Pay (er, Google Pay), certain Samsung devices can use Samsung Pay, iPhones offer Apple Pay, and you better not forget the likes of Garmin Pay and Fitbit Pay on fitness trackers.

LG launched LG Pay in South Korea back in June of 2017, and now according to a report from Yonhap, the company will be expanding it to the United States a year later this coming June.

It's said that LG Pay will first be available on the G7 and V40, and following this, LG will extend its availability to its mid-range lineup. LG Pay can be used for making payments via NFC, but similar to Samsung Pay, it also features Wireless Magnetic Communication tech to complete transactions at older MST terminals.

We understand the urge to moan and groan about having yet another payment service to keep up with, but the ability to pay with your phone at stores even if they don't accept NFC is still exciting. This is obviously something Samsung's been doing since the Galaxy S6, but if more phones can offer similar functionality, the better.

The LG G7 is currently expected to launch in the U.S. in either March or April, so assuming Yonhap's reporting is accurate, the G7 (or whatever it ends up being called) will be without LG Pay for a few weeks following its debut.

