A report claims LG will unveil another version of the V30 at MWC 2018 with new AI tech.
Just a few weeks ago, we were expecting to get our very first look at the LG G7 during Mobile World Congress this coming February. However, following LG's CEO's decision to scrap current development of the phone and start over from scratch, this is no longer the case.
This decision left us wondering if the company would have anything to show off at this year's MWC, and according to a new report from The Korea Herald, LG may announce an upgraded version of the V30 in place of the G7's absence.
The phone is supposedly being referred to as the "V30+a", and the main focus of the new model would be improved artificial intelligence features. It's believed that these new features could be based on the Google Assistant, but I find it a bit odd that Google would use a phone outside of its Pixel brand to debut new Assistant goodies.
It's also possible that LG will show off its own AI tech like HTC did with Sense Companion on the U Ultra, but seeing as how that went nowhere, I don't envision this being LG's saving grace either.
If this AI-centric V30 does turn out to be legit, what new features would you like to see?
Make it a bit heavier. It feels so light, that quality wise it just feels cheap even though the materials are first rate.
Fix the selfie camera. It's terrible. Make the regular camera app better with better HDR+. Instant photos in auto mode are still too hit and miss compared to competition.
Include 6GB RAM as an option from day 1. And finally, at minimum make the LG UI more stock like. The Settings page is difficult to use. It's search function is terrible compared to the Samsung S8/Note 8 series and the Pixel. It's bad to change it around a lot, but a lot worse when the search function in settings doesn't return results for obvious terms that are synonyms of whatever LG decided to call a feature in their settings.
LG should make the V series the new flagship brand and retire the G series. The Q series the mid tier, imo.
I agree fully. Once they got rid of the dual screen they did not need G series. It's not like the V series was made to compete with the note series. So why have two?
Unless they decide to make a note competitor, which would be unwise.
Put all the eggs in one basket and hope for the best.
I agree. I also think there is potential for a top tier pen phone. Lg makes the Stylo line but it just isnt speced well enough for techies or enthusiasts. Lg should also continue their entry level offerings for Cricket, Boost et al. That is one segment in which Lg is highly competitive.
I am hoping for a 16:9 version with a 6 inch screen
And yes... I know that is not going to happen
Lol so why hoping then? There's no reason to go back to this screen ratio anymore.
Throw an 845 in there and I might bite.
Google used LG to launch a version of Android.
No reason they can't use them to launch something else.
If your gonna improve anything the V series would be my choice. Wait till April & include the 845 processer. 6gb's & 128gb's of storage. Then it will definitely compete!
It will probably be announced early and released 2 months later. That's the LG way!
And that's a big part of their problem.
The V30 is the best smartphone I've ever owned. Only changes I'd make would be additional RAM, a better front camera, and make all colors available at carriers and unlocked. Dolby Atmos would be great too. I don't think additional storage would be necessary since expandable storage is included. I would definitely do away with the G series of phones. Really not needed when you have the likes of the V series.
Dolby Atmos? How would that even be possible??
+100 for the front camera.
Really loved my V30. If all I wanted was a phone I would have stuck with it. I really wanted Dex, so I switched to the S8 that I bought my kid. The V30 is probably my favorite phone of all time as well.
LG here is an idea, you talked about we will support existing phones longer etc. How about instead of this stupid idea, just enable/update this feature on V30/G6 and at least show the few people who bought your phones that you still care.
Include an excellent 8mp or better with wide aperture front facing camera and I'm in hands down. That's pretty much it for me.
All of the V30 internals in a flat screened G6 body.
A real front facing camera would be a good start. Add OIS in there as well
Instead of the V30+a, give me the V30+b.*
*gratuitous "Bring back the swappable battery" joke
They should get Android 8.x out the door for it. My wife's v30 hasn't had a security patch since Oct. It's not just their hardware and release dates that need an overhaul but their software policies as well.
id say more ram (6 or 8gb variants) and possibly a nano ips display. also the new 845 chip.
Dolby Atmos would also be quite a nice addition, though it might interfere with their own dac software.
Releasing a better version of a phone that didn't sell seems like a waste. Just put all efforts in making one great phone.