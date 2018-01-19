A report claims LG will unveil another version of the V30 at MWC 2018 with new AI tech.

Just a few weeks ago, we were expecting to get our very first look at the LG G7 during Mobile World Congress this coming February. However, following LG's CEO's decision to scrap current development of the phone and start over from scratch, this is no longer the case.

This decision left us wondering if the company would have anything to show off at this year's MWC, and according to a new report from The Korea Herald, LG may announce an upgraded version of the V30 in place of the G7's absence.

The phone is supposedly being referred to as the "V30+a", and the main focus of the new model would be improved artificial intelligence features. It's believed that these new features could be based on the Google Assistant, but I find it a bit odd that Google would use a phone outside of its Pixel brand to debut new Assistant goodies.

It's also possible that LG will show off its own AI tech like HTC did with Sense Companion on the U Ultra, but seeing as how that went nowhere, I don't envision this being LG's saving grace either.

If this AI-centric V30 does turn out to be legit, what new features would you like to see?

