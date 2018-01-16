The LG G7 is dead.

With news that the phone originally planned for February launch has been canceled, to be replaced an entirely new product at some point later in the year.

Right before the CES show in January, LG let slip that it would be retiring the "G" brand for its next-gen flagship. Then came the bombshell that the phone which had been in development as the LG G7 had been scrapped by the new CEO. That means LG will be scrambling to bring a new high-end smartphone to market in April — though it's not clear whether the upcoming model will be completely new, or merely a re-tooling of an alternative design.

Check out our video above to find out exactly what's going on with LG's 2018 flagship, and subscribe so you don't miss everything Android in 2018!