The LG G7 is dead.
With news that the phone originally planned for February launch has been canceled, to be replaced an entirely new product at some point later in the year.
Right before the CES show in January, LG let slip that it would be retiring the "G" brand for its next-gen flagship. Then came the bombshell that the phone which had been in development as the LG G7 had been scrapped by the new CEO. That means LG will be scrambling to bring a new high-end smartphone to market in April — though it's not clear whether the upcoming model will be completely new, or merely a re-tooling of an alternative design.
Reader comments
Welp. Hope the best for LG. I really do. I've had both the LG V10 and now V20 but I think I'm going to forego keeping the V20, upgrade to the Galaxy S9, and take my chances with a cheap V10 replacement and hope it doesn't bootloop.(yep, the first one did) If the rumors about the S9 hold out to be true, for me personally it will be too good of a device to pass up. I feel like this is terrible timing for LG when they should be building momentum to a successful launch (none of that suspenseful lack of information business from previous years), but hopefully they finally get it right this year. Fix that front camera LG. Maybe one day I'll be back with them but for now I'm moving forward and carrying a little piece of yesterday in the V10 as a hopefully reliable backup device.
Why the V10 over the V20?
Cause I would be training in the V20 for the S9. And the V10 is cheap on eBay now.
Why not the V30? I'm listening to Tidal with its built in DAC, it's like a private concert.
I decided to keey my v10 over my v20....one reason....qi wireless charging......
they both have removable batteries so the wireless charging was the deal breaker.
Or go to the significantly better v30 with qi...
I really like the V30 but LG missed out on the front facing camera using a smaller sensor on the rear and the possibility of being able to have two different apertures and stereo speakers on the S9 puts it over the top for me. Still retains a headphone jack which is good enough for me.
I just can't ever do Samsung again. The software is still really bad. Here's hoping that LG switches to a Motorola approach to software and just add usable features. Would like to see ultra premium, with clean software.
Retool..... The display R&D department maybe? The LG brand took a beating regarding the displays it produced for the latest Google Pixel phones....
Early adoption threat level for the next LG premium smartphone? 🤔 Critical.
I doubt many outside of the enthusiast community know who made the display on the Pixel 2 XL, and it likely would have had near-zero impact on sales of LG devices.
I say good on them. If you keep doing the same thing knowing it isn't working you're dumb (cough cough Sony)
So if they reevaluate things and come out with a device that people will actually pay attention too and not release half a century later.. I'm down
I think G6 and V30 last year were one of the best phones of 2017...
Iam still using G6 since launch and using Note 8 since 2 months now...love both my phones...i think lg should sticked to G7 and done something fresh with V40
Their problem is an impatient market that does not like press release two months prior to product release. When they do release, features are limited by region.
They were definitely the least best of all the flagships. Pretty much every flagship was better than G6, V30 may be better case but still bad screen along with average camera. Most disappointing manufacture of the year.
Here's hoping. Cheers.
Here's an idea: make the V-series the main flagship, and offer a mid-tier option in the $300-400 range. Start by upgrading the V30:
18:9 AMOLED screen
6-8 GB of RAM
64, 128 or 256 GB internal storage, starting at $699, with $100 increases for each storage option.
4,000-4,200 mAh optimized battery
Stereo speakers
Improved quad DAC
Dual cameras
FPS on the back (or in display)
Improved, less cartoon-ish UI.
I'd buy it...
The Quad DAC is already pretty damn good
And it has a 2:1 amoled display. This guy is high as hell.
First off, I'm a chick. Second, I specified an improved AMOLED as opposed to P-OLED, which is what LG uses. Nice try, though...
P-OLED is still AMOLED
All that stuff is already in the V30. Come on, man.
You obviously missed where I said UPGRADED. Does the V30 come with 6-8 GB of RAM, a 4,000mAh battery and a 256 GB internal storage option? Stereo speakers?
The v30+ comes with 6 gb of ram and 128gb memory.
The regular comes with 64gb already.
The battery is significantly better than the note8 basically the same as a note8 having a 4000mah battery due to no pen and software. But i too would prefer 4000mah
Lastly amoled is P-OLED.
Amoled or super amoled is a fake term made up by samsung.
If they were to change their OLED display, they should use the same style display as the LG TVs with the white sub-pixel.
I realize P-OLED is AMOLED. The V30+ comes with 4 GB /128 GB, not 6. The whole point is having an upgraded version, not a redesign.
Good for them.
No cohesive, barely existent marketing strategy or budget spent on these LG G series phones unfortunately.. Market visibility & subsequent sales have left the small division of LG mobile sales to make a loss against the might of the Duopoly, namely Samsung & Apple. Shame really.. Let's see what comes of it. Great article, kind regards, Richard U.K
RIP LG for a viable player in Smartphone Duopoly.
Rara85 didn't mean to report your comment. My finger hit it while I was taking my case off my phone.
Here's an idea: how about LG re-allocates the resources formerly used for the G7 to focus on timely software updates for the G6 and V30?
LG had a hit with the LG G3. Everyone loved it. It had everything you could want and it sold like hotcakes in a world where Samsung and Apple have a distribution advantage. Then LG launches the G4 which was too similar to the G3 but with a curved display (that no one liked). To make up for his sub par effort the G5 was a total change. Smaller battery, no wireless charging, bad build quality and stupid removable add ons.....Then comes the G6 and while being good it was not anything special (like the G3) and without an AMOLED screen they need to provide better specs than the Samsung S7 or S8....which it didn't.
I can see why the G7 was scrapped and top management has been FIRED, they were idiots.
If they want to keep making phones the V30+ should get 6Gb of Ram RIGHT NOW . The V40+ should have 8Gb of Ram, a bigger screen and 256Gb on board storage (plus micro SD slot) They need to throw the kitchen sink at the V40+ because they don't have AMOLED and the Chinese are coming out with really nice cheaper phones....