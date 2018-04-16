We've been tracking the LG G7 ThinQ's rumors , leaks, sketchy images and renders for some time now, but this is absolutely our best and most reputable look at the phone yet. It comes courtesy of @evleaks , of course, who sent out a crisp and clear promo render that looks exactly like what you'd see in an official LG-sanctioned ad after its announcement.

The render gives us a lot of information. It offers up a great look at a thick metal frame, which is reminiscent of the LG G6 . Subtle side bezels and curved display corners complete the understated look. It also does a brilliant job of disguising what is an all-but-confirmed display notch at the top. With the choice of a wallpaper that's dark at the top it makes the display notch near-invisible, but simply crank up the brightness on the image and it comes into view.

So if we take it at face value that this is an official render that's been leaked, we now have more information on the size of the notch relative to the phone and what's in there. A quick glance shows a cluster of the typical sensors on the left, a front-facing camera dead in the middle, and a small earpiece speaker to the right. The width of the notch looks to be about one-third the width of the screen, which makes it larger than the Huawei P20 Pro but not as wide (proportionately) as the iPhone X. People sure are heated about notches right now, and making it that wide probably isn't going to help.

@evleaks is typically spot-on with his leaks, so we shouldn't look past the point that he also tosses the "ThinQ" moniker in there. So yeah, that's definitely happening.

The LG G7 ThinQ will be announced on May 2, so we have just a couple of weeks to wait before seeing it all unveiled officially. Does this new render help or hurt your feelings about the upcoming flagship? Let us know in the comments below!