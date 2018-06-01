It's been nearly a month since LG introduced the world to the G7 ThinQ and its – interesting – name, and now the company's confirmed that the phone is available for purchase in the United States.

So, where will you be able to buy the thing? If carriers are your cup of tea, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon, and U.S. Cellular will all be selling the handset. You won't see the G7 on AT&T, but it is one of the two exclusive carriers of the recently announced LG V35 ThinQ.

You'll even find the G7 on Project Fi. It's one of the first LG phones to be officially supported by Google's service, and I certainly hope it's not the last.

If you prefer to buy your phones unlocked, you'll also be able to get the G7 at Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H.

The LG G7 ThinQ has a retail price of $750, but you can help to spread that cost out over the course of a few months thanks to installment plans offered by almost all of the retailers/carriers selling it.

Do you plan on buying the G7?

