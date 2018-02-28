LG's appearance at this year's MWC was, timid, to say the least.

The company's new LG V30S is essentially just a spec bump over the regular V30 with a couple small software tweaks, but apparently, LG had more exciting things to show off behind closed doors.

According to Ynet, LG had a working unit of the G7 (codenamed "Neo") to show off to select attendees of the trade show. This is the G7 that LG's new mobile head scrapped in favor of the new "Judy", but nevertheless, it gives us an idea of what we could see with that phone when it's released this June.

As you can see from the above photos, the G7 follows the steps of other Android OEMs by adopting the iPhone X's notch with its screen. However, LG built a software trick around this to give users the option of hiding it with a black status bar. As for the screen surrounding that notch, it's reportedly a 6-inch, 19.5:9 panel with a resolution of 3120 x 1440.