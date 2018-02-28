LG's appearance at this year's MWC was, timid, to say the least.
The company's new LG V30S is essentially just a spec bump over the regular V30 with a couple small software tweaks, but apparently, LG had more exciting things to show off behind closed doors.
According to Ynet, LG had a working unit of the G7 (codenamed "Neo") to show off to select attendees of the trade show. This is the G7 that LG's new mobile head scrapped in favor of the new "Judy", but nevertheless, it gives us an idea of what we could see with that phone when it's released this June.
As you can see from the above photos, the G7 follows the steps of other Android OEMs by adopting the iPhone X's notch with its screen. However, LG built a software trick around this to give users the option of hiding it with a black status bar. As for the screen surrounding that notch, it's reportedly a 6-inch, 19.5:9 panel with a resolution of 3120 x 1440.
Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 powers the phone, there's 64GB of internal storage, and two different models with 4 and 6GB of RAM.
On the back of the G7 is a glass back (this particular model features a blue color), fingerprint sensor, and two cameras that are positioned in a vertical fashion.
Shortly after this news came out, Evan Blass also gave us this little nugget:
Little bird told me that in the same venue that this G7 was being shown, there was also a Q7 and V35. And a new watch.— Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 28, 2018
We don't have any images of the above gadgets, but I'm really curious to see what comes of this mystery smartwatch. LG's last wearables were the Watch Style and Watch Sport, and while they were supposed to lead the Android Wear 2.0 charge, each one had too many quirks to be truly great.
Assuming LG's Judy has any resemblance to the G7 Neo, are you looking forward to what we see from LG later this year?