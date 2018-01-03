A fresh start for the new year.

LG's G6 and V30 last year were really solid phones, but despite this, they failed to make any sort of dent in the market. Likely as an attempt to change this in 2018, a spokesperson for LG has confirmed that the company will be getting rid of its G-series branding that's been around since 2012 with the Optimus G in favor of something fresh and new.

This change will be made with a phone that's released in "the first half" of 2018, and this leads us to believe that the first phone to be affected by this is what we were previously expecting to be called the LG G7. LG hasn't dived into specifics about what the G-series name will be changed to, but it has been confirmed that the company is toying with the idea of a "two-digit number."

That might sound confusing considering that the last phone in the G-series was the G6, but assuming LG does go down this path, it'd do so with the intent of the two-digit number making its phone look on par with the likes of the Galaxy S9 and iPhone X and not outdated with a lower number such as the G7.

It remains to be seen whether or not a rebranding is what LG needs to compete more directly with the likes of Samsung and Apple, but LG has said that this isn't anything new and that both companies "have done so for their own flagships" in the past.

If the G-series really is no more, what would you like to see the G7 and future phones in this lineup called?