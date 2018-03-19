Amidst all the hype surrounding new phones we've seen the past few months, Amazon has been quietly offering two great phones at great prices for people who aren't able or willing to jump on the latest models and their high prices. Both are from LG and at a glance, they look almost the same. They even have similar names: the LG G6 and the LG Q6. There are some significant differences and we're going to run them down.

What's the same?

For starters, both show that you don't have to spend $900 to have a great phone. New models do cool things that may help justify the price but the Amazon Prime special pricing on these two LG phones prove you can get a really good phone for $200 in the Q6 or you can get a phenomenal phone for $400 with the G6. Here's the rundown of the things both phones have in common.

Both run Android and have access to about a million or so apps in the Google Play Store. Whether you're interested in Facebook or Netflix or any other app, you'll be able to install it with just a tap or two.

Both are built tough. The G6 and the Q6 both feature an aluminum frame, Gorilla Glass displays, and are MIL-STD-810G compliant.

Both phones are unlocked and not tied to a carrier financing plan.

Both offer Amazon Prime exclusive features: Prime Movies and TV streaming, unlimited photo backup, Amazon music and single sign-in throughout Amazon's apps.

Both have 18:9 HD displays. The size and resolution of the screens are different, but both feature an 18:9 aspect ratio which means they aren't as wide as they would have been with the old 16:9 aspect ratio standard.

Both have 32GB of onboard storage and a slot for a microSD card. Both models come in other configurations as well, but the Amazon Prime exclusive offers each have 32GB on the phone and an SD card slot that takes a card up to 2TB in size.

Both feature LG's application suite and access to the LG World app store.

Side by side with the screen off, it's difficult to tell these two apart. The G6 is 0.25 inches taller, 0.1 inches wider and has a 0.2 inch larger display so unless you're the measuring type or have them lined up together you wouldn't really notice any difference. Each device has a display that takes up almost the entire front of the phone with very thin side bezels and extra small top and bottom bezels. The G6 was the first phone to sport this look and the new 18:9 aspect ratio when it debuted in early 2017 and it's now commonplace.

Both phones feel like they should cost more when you hold them in your hands.

They both also feature LG's solid design with an aluminum central frame that's exposed to your hand. It makes them feel "good" when you hold them and you'll have the impression they are well made and durable. I've seen many different designs from LG and like this one the best; nothing too showy or crazy and it feels like you're holding a precision tool. It's nice to see this design in the Q6 at $199. Very nice.

They're also both smartphones, obviously. They make calls, can text friends, have a high-resolution camera both front and back and access to all the apps you love and all the ones you don't know about yet. they'll connect to your Bluetooth accessories and any Wi-Fi network, and they each are LTE high-speed capable on supported networks.

Once you get past an initial glance though, there are some major differences between the G6 and Q6.