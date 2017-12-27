LG's testing the Oreo waters.
The LG G6 was definitely one of the most underrated phones of 2017, but it looks like it's finally starting to get some Oreo love in the form of a beta that's being run in China.
One Chinese forum user shared numerous screenshots of their G6 running Oreo, and while all of the text is in Chinese, it's easy to see that this is definitely the Oreo that we know and love. Some of the screenshots show off Oreo's reworked App Shortcuts, the ability to snooze notifications from individual apps, adaptive app icons, and more.
The software version for the 8.0 Oreo beta is V19A and supported models include the LGM-G600L, LGM-G600S, LGM-G600K, LGM-G600LR, LGM-G600SR, LGM-G600KR, LGM-G600LP, LGM-G600SP, and LGM-G600KP.
It's unclear if LG will be expanding this beta to other countries prior to a public release, but even so, it's exciting to see that LG is giving the G6 the attention that it deserves. LG just started rolling out a stable version of Oreo for the V30 in South Korea on December 26, so the G6 shouldn't follow too far behind it.
Reader comments
I'm wondering if oreo will make battery life a little more stable. It would make this an easier buy.
Finally! Something to be hopeful.
LG is abysmal for software updates. This will be the last update the G6 receives based on their history. The G4 still has not received the promised Nougat update, and was last updated in July 16 for my UK unlocked model. Will never touch one of their products again.
Hi, you should have received a security update few weeks ago. My unlocked G6 still running on 7.0 too.
My T-Mobile LGG6 has received its security patches regularly, every 2 months. I am more concerned that I get these, honestly.
My point was my G4 gets no security or firmware updates (and hasn't since July 16), so you should expect the same of the G6 soon