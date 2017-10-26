LG G6, G6+, Q6, and X charge join Amazon's Prime Exclusive lineup.

Amazon offers ad-subsidized versions of popular budget phones via its Prime Exclusive lineup, with the likes of the Moto X4 selling for $329, $70 off it retail price. The lineup also includes the Alcatel Idol 5S, Nokia 6, and the Moto G5 Plus, and starting today, LG's phones — notably the LG G6 and the G6+ — are joining the list.

LG G6

The Prime Exclusive version of the LG G6 is now available for just $399, a discount of $50 from its retail price of $449. Like the standard model, the Prime Exclusive variant is unlocked for use on AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, but the main difference is that you'll get lock screen ads.

As a refresher, the LG G6 features a 5.7-inch FullVision QHD+ display with an 18:9 ratio, Snapdragon 821, 4GB of RAM, 32GB internal storage, microSD slot up to 2TB, dual 13MP cameras at the back, 5MP front shooter with a 100-degree field of view, IP68 dust and water resistance, and a 3300mAh battery with wireless charging.

It also has a MIL-STD-810G rating that allows the device to withstand tumbles, and gives it added protection against the elements.

See at Amazon

LG G6+

The LG G6+ has similar specs as the standard G6, but the internal storage gets a boost to 128GB. The G6+ also has a 32-bit Quad DAC, a feature that's missing from the standard LG G6 in the U.S.

The price for the increased storage and the Quad-DAC? $499. Like the LG G6, the Prime Exclusive variant of the G6+ is unlocked for use on AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon.

See at Amazon

LG Q6

Meanwhile, the LG Q6 is a budget variant of the G6 (think of it as the G6 Lite). The phone has a similar design with a 5.5-inch FullVision 18:9 panel, but the resolution is FHD+ (2160 x 1080). Other specs include a Snapdragon 435, 3GB of RAM, 32GB storage, microSD slot, 13MP camera at the back, 5MP front shooter, and a 3000mAh battery.

The Prime Exclusive version of the LG Q6 will retail for $229, or $70 off its retail price. The phone will work on AT&T and T-Mobile, with shipping kicking off in a few weeks.

See at Amazon

LG X Charge

Finally, the LG X Charge is a budget device with a huge 4500mAh battery. The phone features a 5.5-inch 720p display, MediaTek MT6750 SoC, 2GB of RAM, 16GB storage, microSD slot, 13MP camera at the back, and a 5MP front camera.

The phone costs $199 outright, but the ad-subsidized variant is available for $149. It's unlocked for use on AT&T, Sprint, and T-Mobile.

See at Amazon

All four phones will be going on sale starting November 9. Interested in knowing more about all the devices in Amazon's Prime Exclusive lineup? Head to the retailer from the link below to find out.

See at Amazon