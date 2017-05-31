The LG G6 made its debut in India at the end of last month for ₹51,990 ($805), with the phone exclusively sold on Amazon India. The manufacturer rolled out several launch-day offers that allowed customers to pick up the device for as low as ₹41,990 ($650), and to commemorate its 20th anniversary in the country, LG is once again bringing the offer back. You can now pick up a brand new LG G6 from Amazon India for ₹41,990.

Grab the latest #LGG6 at Rs.10,000 off. Avail more such offers on the occasion of #LG 20th anniversary in India at https://t.co/qYKBmaJVsJ pic.twitter.com/RwsssK7NI2 — LG India (@LGIndiaTweets) May 31, 2017

There's no mention of how long the deal will last, so if you're interested, head to Amazon from the link below to pick up the LG G6.

