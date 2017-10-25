LG Display sees an uptick in profits, but it may be a few quarters before its OLED unit turns a profit.
LG Display has released its third-quarter earnings, posting a healthy increase in profits. Operating profit saw a massive 81% hike from the same period a year ago to $519 million (586 billion won). Net income at $422 million (477 billion won) was 152% more than what the company managed in Q3 2016. That said, overall revenue increased by just 4% from Q3 2016 to $6.1 billion (6.9 trillion won).
Most of the revenue is from LCD sales, but LG's OLED panels are gaining momentum. The company noted increased demand for its OLED TVs (which are excellent), coupled with an uptick in mobile OLED displays. TV panels made up 40% of the company's revenues, with mobile devices accounting for 27%, tablets and notebooks PCs at 17%, and monitors at 16%.
OLED panels on the whole account for just 10% of the company's overall revenues, and that's set to see an increase to 20% next year. From CFO Don Kim:
LG Display plans to focus on investing in OLED products as part of its long-term preparation for the future. We will continue to maximize profitability in our differentiated LCD products, and will improve the profitability of the OLED business through expansion, under the conservative assumption that the challenging market situation will continue.
LG's OLED panels have been under scrutiny of late because of the irregularities with the Pixel 2 XL's display, which won't help matters for the company as it tries to take the fight to Samsung. Over the last week, we've found that the Pixel 2 XL has issues ranging from screen burn-in to a blue tint across the panel and muted colors.
Reader comments
Is this just another article to try and convince consumers that the screen on the 2 XL is acceptable? AC's been doing a lot of that lately.
It is just a job. AC was paid to do that...
Lol, what timing. Let's see if we see an article in couple months saying that now they are down in profits.
Wait till next quarter. Hope they can fix that pos-oled quickly
The burn in issue will never be fixed. They will do their best to get people to accept it just like Samsung has done.
Whay a trash a$$ and VERY misleading title for click bait. I'm starting to dislike how AC has been doing articles lately. I feel like I'm reading CNN now. This has little to nothing to do with the Pixel 2 XL and overall screen sales especially LCDs.
This has happened for years, ever since Phil left
Guess I haven't noticed as much because I don't click on to many stories. I saw people always say it and never responded by I'm starting to really feel the click bait even more now.
The gamestash native advertising is sad to see as well.
I don't even notice the advertising cause i have it all blocked. Those adds are the most annoying crap on here. I even stopped using the apps because of them. I know they gotta make their money but the are so intrusive on the mobile site and app.
Must be due to all the cost cutting, as evidenced by screengate
Such typical histrionics in the comments. The article is news, actual facts about the company's profits. I was interested in it actually. If you don't care, well cool. If there ends up being a big negative impact from the 2 XL over the next few months, perhaps profits will be down next quarter and I bet that is reported here too.
Breathe folks. Really, it's OK, there are bigger problems in life :-)