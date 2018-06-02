In late May, LG and Google showed off a tiny piece of glass that's going to change VR and AR forever. It was a 4.3-inch 3840 x 4800 (18-megapixel) OLED display with a 120 x 96 field of view. A quick check of the math says that means it has 1,443 pixels-per-inch, which makes it the highest resolution display ever. Oh — it also has a 120Hz refresh rate. If you have an Oculus Rift or HTC Vive you might understand why this is amazing. If you don't, you need to understand that VR headsets work by projecting images on two small displays positioned very close to your eyeballs. That gives a sense of immersion, which is kind of important if you want to make virtual reality feel like real reality. It also means that everything can look like a screen door because the pixels are so close to your eyes, you can feel claustrophobic because the field of view is too narrow. Even a 60 or 90Hz refresh rate can leave you feeling a bit seasick under the right (or wrong) conditions. VR needs a very good and very stable display. More is better here. You also need to know that Google Daydream and Samsung's Gear VR are very cool but smartphone-powered VR isn't nearly as "powerful" as a headset that uses a PC engine and GPU, and can amplify every one of these problems. VR is new technology, and the issues that surround every new tech are there to be solved. One way to work them out is with a kicking display in front of your eyes that aims to reach the limits of human vision.

We're told by some very smart science people that the bounds of human vision is 9,600 x 9,000 pixels at 2,180 ppi, with a 160 x 150 field of view. That means this display is closer than ever to showing everything our eyes are mechanically capable of seeing. Compare this to something like the HTC Vive Pro and its 1440 x 1600 (625 ppi) display at 90Hz. The Vive Pro is a great VR headset and using it can feel immersive with the right content — it really can be Virtual Reality. This panel from LG is far better. So this new screen is built for VR and will be a conduit to improve the tech. That's expected as smart people work on those problems. But I don't think anyone expected Google to be the company who wanted it built. Google can do VR pretty well, both in the smaller affordable space with Daydream and with stand-alone VR Headsets like the one we've already seen from Lenovo. But I don't think this display was designed for any product Google currently "makes".