LG's has had less than stellar sales for its mobile products in 2017, and the company is switching up its executive team to hopefully change this going into 2018.

Despite releasing quality phones like the G6 and V30 this year, LG's sales for its mobile division has left a lot to be desired. The company reported a massive loss of $117 million for the second quarter of the year, and likely as a result of these falling numbers, it's been announced that a new CEO will take charge of LG's mobile activities.

Per a press release that LG issued on November 30 –

Hwang Jeong-hwan has been named president and CEO of the LG Mobile Communications Company while current president Juno Cho takes on a new role within LG's parent company. Mr. Hwang, who has years of experience in R&D, was closely involved in developing one of LG's first smartphones in 2009 as head of the CTO's Multimedia R&D Lab.

LG is also appointing Dr. Park Il-pyung as the company's new CTO. Dr. Park was previously acting as the head of LG's Software Center, and prior to that, was the CTO at Harman International and leader of the Intelligent Computing Lab at Samsung's Advanced Institute of Technology (that just recently announced impressive new battery tech using graphene).

All of the new appointments will go into effect starting December 1, with promotions following on January 1, 2018.