LG's has had less than stellar sales for its mobile products in 2017, and the company is switching up its executive team to hopefully change this going into 2018.
Despite releasing quality phones like the G6 and V30 this year, LG's sales for its mobile division has left a lot to be desired. The company reported a massive loss of $117 million for the second quarter of the year, and likely as a result of these falling numbers, it's been announced that a new CEO will take charge of LG's mobile activities.
Per a press release that LG issued on November 30 –
Hwang Jeong-hwan has been named president and CEO of the LG Mobile Communications Company while current president Juno Cho takes on a new role within LG's parent company. Mr. Hwang, who has years of experience in R&D, was closely involved in developing one of LG's first smartphones in 2009 as head of the CTO's Multimedia R&D Lab.
LG is also appointing Dr. Park Il-pyung as the company's new CTO. Dr. Park was previously acting as the head of LG's Software Center, and prior to that, was the CTO at Harman International and leader of the Intelligent Computing Lab at Samsung's Advanced Institute of Technology (that just recently announced impressive new battery tech using graphene).
All of the new appointments will go into effect starting December 1, with promotions following on January 1, 2018.
Reader comments
LG assigns new CEO for its mobile division
If LG can improve their OLED mobile displays, I might switch back. I've loved a number their phones. More marketing/better commercials. Their ads are cheesy AF.
I'm really surprised their phone OLED displays are so bad. They've been doing this on TVs for quite a while. Must be quite a challenge when you shrink it down to a mobile device.
It is. Mobile OLED isn't the same as normal OLED. That's why Samsung's OLED TV displays s*cked too. Both focused on one form factor and now they have a disadvantage on the other. LG does the best TVs and inferior AMOLED, Samsung does the best AMOLED and inferior TVs.
In an ideal and patriotic world, they'd be partnering to give Korea the World monopoly on OLED tech.
I love my V30, but the way LG handled the launch of this fantastic device was just pathetic. Leak leak leak for two months, building hype for an end-of-August launch, and then... silence -- like COMPLETE SILENCE -- for another two months, with missed carrier-stock dates and clear quality-control issues with screens on the first batch of devices... I'm frankly amazed that more top-level idiots at the mobile division aren't being shown the door.
just picked up the T-Mobile V30+. Looooooooooove it so far. Not seeing any of the issues reported in regard to screen issues. Yes there is a blue tint, but there is also one on the Note 8 (Maybe not as apparent, but it's there). Contrary to most opinions, I love the fact that it is light in weight. Makes holding it in one hand a lot easier. The camera is amazing as well. Graphy makes it so easy to understand the manual features. Also, I thought I would miss the removable battery of the V20, but, frankly, the battery charges so quickly, it hasn't been an issue. The only things I do miss is the IR blaster. And not a fan of the headphone jack on top. Other than that, great device.
I have no blue tint on my Note8. And the idea that it has one isn't very well founded. LG's display has a blue tint because it maximizes the blue LEDs (RB-GB). Samsung maximizes the green LEDs (RG-BG). This is also probably why LG POLED displays have quicker burn-in. Blue LEDs are the least stable and degrade the most quickly.
LG almost nailed it with the V30. The phone is built really well, feels absolutely amazing in hand, has a great camera, outstanding battery life ( the best battery life out of any 2017 flagship minus the mate 10s) , great performance etc....for their next flagships they need to work on their cartoonish UI and put a significantly better front facing camera cause the one on the V30 and G6 are absolute dog sh*t. They do that and they will kill it.
"Despite releasing quality phones like the G6 and V30 ..." and they are not selling enough? Shocking!! Obviously getting rid of user replaceable battery didn't help 'em.
Im glad to see LG taking steps to improve their position. I like LG phones and choose them more often than not. However, there is room for improvement.
Just upgraded from a LG G4 to V30 past week. I'm impressed and this phone just about has it all. Def the best LG phone or phone on general I've owned. Only thing is the front camera is lacking and better be improved for the next generation.