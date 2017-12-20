A new brand for AI in 2018.

If there's one trend that smartphones, refrigerators, washing machines, and other appliances and tech have in common, it's artificial intelligence. More and more companies have been pushing forward with AI over the past couple of years, and LG's been one of the driving forces of it.

Starting in 2018, all of LG's home appliances, consumer tech, and services that utilize AI in some way will be placed under the company's new ThinQ brand.

ThinQ products will feature deep learning technology and be able to communicate with one another, and this is possible thanks to LG's DeepThinQ AI system, as well as AI tech from LG's many partners.

Per Head of LG's Global Marketing Center, Han Chang-hee –

The purpose of the ThinQ brand is to highlight that LG intelligent products are always thinking of you in order to make your life better. AI is the next frontier in technology and as a leader in home appliances and consumer electronics, we have a responsibility to make AI more approachable and less intimidating.

LG launched DeepThinQ at CES 2017, and this was followed up with the launch of the company's Artificial Intelligence Lab in Seoul and an initiative to include Wi-Fi connectivity in all premium home appliances launched throughout 2017 and beyond.

CES 2018 is right around the corner, and LG says it'll use the convention as a showcase for a lot of its AI-powered gadgets for the upcoming year.

