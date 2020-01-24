LG has finally given some sort of indication about its Android 10 update plans. The firm had previously started rolling out the update haphazardly in the US and South Korea, with radio silence for Europe and the rest of the world. Now we're getting a more complete look at what devices will get the Android 10 update, and when we should expect them.

The update will come to the LG V40, V50, G8X, G8S, G7, K50S, K40S, K50, and Q60, but it won't be all at once.

As per LG Italia's blog post (spotted via XDA);

The first smartphone to get the new update to Android 10 - scheduled for early February - will be LG V50 ThinQ, the first LG mobile device with 5G connectivity and equipped with a Dual Screen accessory. Afterward, during the second quarter of 2020, it will be the turn of the G8X ThinQ Dual Screen, the first smartphone with dual display included, to double its multitasking operations. In the third quarter of 2020, the update to Android 10 will be available on other models including LG G7, G8S, and V40, while LG K50S, K40S, K50, and Q60 will be able to take advantage of the new features in the last quarter of 2020.

LG hasn't yet given a similar timeline in non-Italian regions, but we can't imagine the devices included and roll-out priorities would be too different. The LG V50 will certainly be the first to be updated — being the current flagship — and the G7 will be one of the last.

As stated above, it has already started doing so to some US devices and even included a specialized desktop mode in addition to Android 10's other features like dark mode, gestures, privacy improvements and the like.

It's certainly not as a fast a rollout as HMD Global which has updated its Nokia phones with a quickness befitting the Android One moniker. Then again, it's LG, we're used to it.