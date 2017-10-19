So, the Pixel 2 XL's display...
For the most part, we came away very impressed with the Google Pixel 2/Pixel 2 XL. The phones aren't perfect, but then again, no phone is. The Pixel 2 XL comes equipped with a 6-inch 2880 x 1440 pOLED LG display, and while that sounds great on paper, people's reception to it has been all over the place.
Right now, there are two main complaints with the Pixel 2 XL's display – its viewing angles and "dull" colors. The former of those two complaints has to do with the LG panel itself, but the numerous reports of colors looking washed out is a result of Google purposefully calibrating the display to an sRGB profile. Google says that this allows the Pixel 2 XL's display to be more color accurate than competing devices, and while this might be true, the initial reception isn't entirely positive.
Here's what some of our forum users have to say.
jdunker2610-18-2017 02:48 PM“
I think I'm going to cancel my pre-order of the XL. I just can't spend almost $1,000 on a phone with issues like this.Reply
quelquehomme10-18-2017 02:59 PM“
i just got mine. I'm setting it up right now. It's a keeper! Yeah, I can see the off-axis blue. Hell, I can even see it head-on for now on all-white pages. It's still a beautiful screen despite its shortcomings. I believe I'll get used to the tint, and I'm sure to theme it with Swift Black eventually anyway. Incidentallly, I think turning off Vivid Colors helps to cut back on the blue a...Reply
codeda10-18-2017 04:05 PM“
Guessing it might bother some more than others depending on how they use their phone too. Like mine is kept on a stand on my desk at work all day and it does rest at a slight angle. BUT I’m also not looking at white screens all the time. Usually playing videos or something while I’m working. Even when I saw it at the store I didn’t think it was a deal breaker, but the smaller pixel did have...Reply
svenEDGE10-18-2017 04:31 PM“
I saw the display before I saw all of the talk of how bad the display is. This is for sure not being blown out of proportion. Whether or not the screen looks bad to your eye is a different story. I can confirm that for myself, the display is as bad as the worst reports say. The fact that the display is the component of the phone that you use more than any other component, makes it very important...Reply
I'll share some more in-depth thoughts of my own later next week, but until then, we'd like to know – What do you think about the Pixel 2 XL's display?
I am not concerned. I am even hoping that people cancel their pre-orders so maybe mine will get moved up and I will get my phone quicker 😁
Lol.... I was just thinking this exact sentiment.
I've been playing with it for a little bit...and while it does look different than my previous S8.... definitely not a deal breaker for me. I am very pleased with this phone at the moment, less than 8 hours in.
Ive been using my original Pixel XL in sRGB mode for some time and it doesnt bother me (Developer Settings - Picture Color Mode). Sitting right next to my Nexus 6P it is muted but when i have it out by itself if looks great. I kind of like the none vivid colors and usually keep my screen at a very dim brightness level too. My 2 XL gets here today so ill be able to compare then but I dont think it will be a problem for me.
I guarantee that ~99% of those complaining about the display have never seen it in person. I checked it out at the VZW store the other night and it looks fine. Most seem to be complaining that it doesn't have the fake over-saturation of the Samsung displays. I thought it looked really natural, and photos and videos looked great on it. Surprisingly, the demo that VZW had loaded on the phone looked amazing. I really think people are overreacting to this "issue".
This. Funny when they unveiled the 2xl on Oct 4th, I do not remember any comments regarding the screen.
Right?
Same. After reading all the hysteria from some of the review sites, which have to find some criticism in order to appear balanced, I decided to just put the device to the eye test and see it for myself. With my own Pixel XL in hand, I went to the nearest VZW and compared them side by side...and the Pixel 2 XL looks fine. I'm using my current device in sRGB mode, so I generally lean more towards muted colors.
I did notice the viewing angles (mainly because I was testing them), but this is a non-issue, for me. When I use my phone I almost always look directly at it. For years I've heard "viewing angles" voiced as a complaint, but the fact is, it's not a television sitting in my family room where I'm trying to entertain a group of people sitting apart-- it's a personal device, held inches from my face.
So yeah, keeping my preorder. It's an outstanding device and once it becomes my daily driver, I'll adapt to it like I've done with every single phone, tablet or display I've had in my life.
Exactly.
I agree. I've been to the Verizon Store twice in the last week and spent plenty of time with the 2XL. It's not an issue for me. This will be my first non-LCD screen, so it does look different than my LG G4 screen. I thought the V30's screen was a little brighter/better, but it was very slight. It won't stop me from getting the 2XL.
Agreed. I had a quick look at the Verizon store as well last night and didn't notice the screen "issues". Perhaps it's just with a specific production run.?.
A couple of years ago when LCD was the king, the big complaint about AMOLED was the over-saturated colors. Now if colors are not over-saturated, there is a problem with the screen. Please!!
This!
Yes!
This.
After going into a Verizon store, I'm definitely on the fence right now. I don't think the colors look muted at all. The display's color rendition and tone seem absolutely gorgeous to me. The only time you notice the color shift is if you happen to have an over saturated Samsung phone sitting right next to it.
The thing that did bother me was the blue tint. It is not that bad when looking at constantly shifting images and darker photographs, but when you are looking at a white page with text it is incredibly and painfully obvious. I cannot believe that these kinds of issues are even a discussion in 2017. The tint at even slight angles on this display is honestly so bad that I believe it shouldn't have ever come to market.
Additionally, video hosting sites (even Google's own YouTube) still haven't figured how to do video properly on the 2:1 screen size, which annoys me to no end. It's ridiculous to have letterboxing on both the top and bottom and the sides.
I'm still trying to decide if putting up with the display is worth it for all the other wonderful aspects of this phone, and if I can live with this display for at least a year or more. I'll probably give it a test drive for about a week and see. I've been spoiled so much by my Note 5 (probably my favorite phone I've ever owned) that the Pixel is going to have to do a lot to win me over.
I know, I know... first world problems and such...
The screen worries me coming from a SATURATED S8, lol. The S8 screen was super bright, and the color looked great aside from some over saturation.
But you're blaiming youtube for not filling the screen of a 2:1 aspect ratio? Videos are recorded at 16:9. And there should be an option to fill the screen. Well, the S8 did. But why crop off the edges of the video? Yeah I know the digital bezel is ugly, but you can't do anything about video that's been recorded at 16:9. That's why I'm thinking the edge to edge display is just a gimmick. Good for User Interface and all...but videos...no.
Guess I'll see when mine arrives today...
We'll my LG V30 does have lowlight issues with a hotspot on the middle right portion of the screen and some branding, but at anything over 40% brightness I can't notice it no matter how hard I look, and the screen is vibrant, colorful, and bright otherwise. I'm going to look at other units to see if this is a consistent issue, but it's a compromise I can make for this phone.
To me colour accuracy sounds more important than vivid colour pop. One complaint I had with the Galaxy s8 was trying to edit photos on the phone and when they were viewed elsewhere the colours were off because I'd been working with the saturated s8 screen. This shouldn't be an issue with the Pixel 2 XL seeing as accuracy is the aim BUT reading Vlad from The Verge review of the screen he complained that his photos looked washed out and skin looked very pale until he viewed them on a pc monitor and they looked much better. This leaves me a tad conflicted. I've never seen the screen in person yet and I don't intend to continually do side by side comparisons with other phones so it won't be an issue for me there and I'll enjoy it for what it is. With all the complaints so far about it I'll guarantee Google will have issued an update to give more colour/saturation options by the time I get mine anyway.
Funny how no one notices anything until phone reviewers mention it.
Yep.
I think with most folks being used to the vibrant punchy colors of Samsung this is what causes a lot of the issues for some people. I checked out both the regular Pixel 2 and the XL 2 at Verizon last week. I would say the colors look better on the smaller Pixel 2 but the XL 2 was really no worse or better than my OG Pixel XL. I've used mine for the past year and look at it every day and haven't had an issue so would see no reason to be bothered by the XL 2. Now put it next to a Note 8 or S8 and yes it does look poor.
It's amazing what people will say to justify spending that much on a phone. "Oh, it's more accurate or Well, it's just that the clearly nicer looking Samsung displays are so oversaturated". Whatever. Just accept that it's a garbage display in an overpriced phone. This phone screams beta experiment and you are actually paying to be part of that...
LOL. Welll be prepared for every Pixel apologist to come and defend it and try to tear you apart for your post.
How do you know this? Have you seen have the device to experience what some are pointing out or not?
Google has often been a huge beta. We have all been a part of it!
Jesus. The value of the device depends on the person, how are we still having this stupid discussion. I'm not even going to try and defend a sub par display, what I am going to say is that some people prefer a subpar display to performance that degrades after a month of use. Or they prefer fast updates to the best display on the market. Or they prefer this thing to that thing. It is all about what is important to you. You haters are unreal.
I went to a Verizon store to check them out before this whole screen thing came out and I didn't even notice it. So safe to say it wouldn't be an issue for me. I plan on going with the smaller one anyway though so moot point.
Just got the smaller one last night and notice the color change thing at different angles. Seems like the blues come out more at certain angles, and more so with "Night Light" mode enabled (to get more of a red hue). But I'm not convinced it's the display, could be something above the display like how AMOLED screens are built.?. (Coming from an LCD screen on my HTC One M8.)
The smaller Pixel 2 isn't the one with the issue everyone is talking about... It's the 2XL with the display issues.
Right, which is why I was surprised to see the issue on my smaller Pixel 2. (I should have clarified that before..)
I'm wondering if all this blue tint thing has something to do with whatever they did to make the screen so you can see it with polarized sunglasses on, wasn't that a marketing point or am I confusing this with another phone? Someone with a physics/optics background weigh in here?
i'm itching to import the phone to South Africa cos Google doesn't sell it here. but after this screen fiasco i'm in total doubt.
Looking to upgrade from OP3T.
Looks like Note 8 is taking my money
Glad to see and hearing positive experience. However it's understandable for some to be concerned. Many of these YouTube videos are not doing the pixel XL 2 any justice when showing screen comparison. I still plan on keeping my order, I like to judge for myself.
It looks like it's an attempt to smear LG. V30 reviews have been out over a month plus with only criticism on some low light viewing on the screen at times. Now the Pixel XL 2 is out and all of a sudden this pops up??? Didn't hear anything bad about the screen when it was publicly announced and shown. I honestly think there's those out there really trying to keep LG from being more of a major player in the market that it can be.
lol #fanboyconspiracies
What do you do the most with your phone? View the display. For a gee whiz I would much rather invest in the note8. At least I know how beautiful the display is. Now you've got a display problem to go along with the back ordering headache! Yikes!
say what you will about samsung but its got the best displays by far. and to me, that is more important than squeezing.
Cool story. Samsung objectively has the best displays, but last time I checked this was not an article about Samsung or its displays.
ALSO, some of us prefer rock solid and consistent performance, fast updates, and amazing cameras so displays that are slightly better than everybody else.
Spoken like someone who truly understands what the Pixel line is for...
So, i'm going to plead willful ignorance here and say - i just turned sRGB on my 6P for the first time in 2 years... I suppose to get myself ready for the 2 XL coming my way, but regardless of that, in no way am I going to cancel because of some picky display people.
Honestly, I may like the muted colors more. This could be crazy, but I feel like it makes icons look more lifelike in the way that I've always felt iPhone home screens & icons looked - but could never really put my finger on why iPhone icons look so different.
I turned on sRGB on my XL and it took me about a day to get used to it, now I can't stand turning it off. I totally agree, I always wondered why I thought my GF's iPhone 6 screen looked better than my phone, then I got the Pixel and turned on sRGB and I realized why.
I have the these "issues" with the blue hue and "grainy" white.
I'm not sure they are bothers though. I don't use my phone without it facing me at the best angle. White screen grain isn't a noticable enough concern.
Hell, if I didn't read about so many people complaining about it I might have not cared enough to post.
To each their own.
Happy Thursday!
I went in to the store and and didn't notice any issue with the screen on the pixel 2 XL except for the fact that the corners are rounded a little aggressively. But I could surely get used to that. I'm not worried about the tint because it wasn't enough to notice on my own.
Rene is having fun tweeting all the hand picked articles about the screen. I understand legitimate complaints from many people but man that guy is just trolling and shameful for a guy running a mobile nations Apple related site.
I mentioned in the forums as well, it's not the best for sure let's say like the Note 8 screen but if you didn't know about all these complaints you will not even notice anything about screen being bad. It's fine, sure you can argue you are paying $900-$1000 and want the best. Agree, but every phone something or the other is not the best. With Pixel it's the screen, but it makes up so much in software, performance, camera etc not having the best screen is a negative point sure but not a deal breaker.
He is so insecure it is embarrassing at this point. He is a fanboy, pure and simple. I muted him on Twitter a long time ago because he is so incredibly biased that you have to take anything he says about phones with a grain of salt the size of a boulder. Dude is a blemish on an otherwise stellar organization. Here is the thing though, Apple fans love people like him, he brings in them clicks when he craps on the competition because Apple fosters this belief among its hardcore fans that their choice of phone/computer/tablet makes them better than everybody else. He is the ideal Apple fanboy that all other fanboys aspire to.
Of course - he's brand zealous - and with Apple's stock price plummeting on reports of really awful iPhone 8 sales - he has to be able to point ANYWHERE but at the brand he so feverishly defends.
Agreed. He has issues.
I got mine yesterday. Yes, the off-center blue tint is there. It doesn't bother me. When do I look at my phone from an angle?
None of the other issues are noticeable to me.
I love the phone, though there still are bluetooth issues with 8.0 in the 2 XL. Just as bad and in some ways worse than with my XL.
This reminds me of the screen drama the Galaxy Nexus had.
To be fair - that phone's screen was hot garbage... Almost as bad as the Nexus S
I think its the same AMOLED display that is now the flagship standard. I would guess Pixel users and some people moving to Android, or to a flagship for the first time, or coming from an LCD phone, will have no complaints. People moving from other high-end AMOLED phones, particularly Samsung, won't be satisfied. For me its moot, one of the main reasons I left Apple was having to pay $100 for expanded storage. My base G5 has 152 GB, and could have more if I chose so. Until Pixel offers that, its not on my list.
Working in graphic design, I switched my Pixel XL to sRGB for color accuracy and to reduce the strain on my eyes. I love it. I don't like the over saturated, enhanced brightness of the standard screens today.
On the Nexus 6p you can turn srgb on or off in the options. The phone comes with it off. So in the pixel XL can this be turned off or on and if so what is the big deal. If it can be turned off and you like that better then turn it off.
Yeah, I get the crappy LG display complaints (so happy that it seems Google is gonna drop them) but the accurate color complaint is insane. The iPhone is often lauded for having very accurate colors on its display, on the other hand the Galaxy line is often derided for having super saturated colors that may be pleasing but are not accurate. Google goes the Apple route and all of a sudden people (coughvergecough) don't like accurate displays. I understand if you want a display that pops, it LOOKS awesome, but it is entirely a preference thing.
I wouldn't pay $1000 and have to compromise on something like the quality of the screen. i'm not afraid to spend money - I bought a Note 8, same price - better quality. Pixel and Nexus phones require too much messing with to get them usable - I don't buy a phone as a project, I don't want to tinker with it - I just want it to work and work great, especially for the price