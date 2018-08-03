Amazon UK has limited-time discounts on a range of in-car Bluetooth FM transmitters, with some prices as low as £11 for today only.

If you're sick of listening to the radio on your commute but your car stereo system does not support Bluetooth, these devices are for you. Each model powers on by plugging into your cigarette lighter socket. Using it as is as simple as tuning it and your radio to an unused frequency in your area. Connect your phone via Bluetooth and you're ready to go. All the models feature a USB port (two ports, on some) to keep your device charged and a built-in microphone for hands-free calling. The built-in screen can display song names, incoming caller ID and more.

