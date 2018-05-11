Let those in glass boxes cast the hottest of takes! Daniel Bader, Andrew Martonik, Alex Dobie, and Russell Holly are joined by special guest Igor Bonifacic of MobileSyrup.com. No stone or announcement from Google I/O 2018 goes unturned in this analysis of Google Duplex, Android P, and everything else in between. Second Burger King to the right, and straight on 'til morning!

