Best Buy has the Anker Eufy RoboVac 35C robot vacuum cleaner on sale for $189.99 today. This is part of Best Buy's deals of the day and will only be good until tomorrow morning. Grab it while you can. This robot vacuum has not seen a lot of sales recently as it has had trouble staying in stock (and may have been discontinued at this point for newer models). It has always been a favorite, though, and this price is one of the best we've seen.

The RoboVac 35C works almost autonomously. Once you let it do its thing, it uses sensors, the boundary strips, and preset schedules and routes to move around, clean up all the dirt it can find, and return to its station. It has a body that's less than three inches high so it can clean an entire area and even slide under and around your furniture without getting stuck.

Use the included boundary strips to manually setup places you don't want the RoboVac to go, just in case you want it cleaning your living room but not the kitchen attached to it. The RoboVac also uses drop-sensing technology so it won't fall down the stairs accidentally or get stuck in a corner repeatedly bumping against a lamp. If it does get stuck somewhere or just doesn't make it back to its home, you can use the free EufyHome app to make it beep so you can find it. It's like a RoboVac LoJack.

In addition to finding your little lost robot, the app can set schedules and help you monitor your robot's progress. You also connect it to your smart home and use Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to control it with your voice.

The battery on the 35C lasts for up to 100 minutes, and it's smart enough to return to its station and recharge when that battery runs low. The RoboVac comes with a handful of useful accessories and a one-year warranty from Eufy.