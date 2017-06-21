The OnePlus 5 is out and it looks pretty great… except for one thing.

The OnePlus 5 has landed and it looks top shelf — featuring high-end specs, blazing fast charging speeds and that premium build quality that OnePlus is known.

But the one thing that is missing (besides water resistance, I guess) is support for microSD expandable memory. If you end up settling for the 64GB model, you might feel the storage crunch sooner than if you went with the 128GB model depending on how many apps, games, media, and photos you collect on your phone. Fortunately, there's a workaround available using USB On-The-Go.

You're able to turn on USB OTG in the Advanced Storage Settings on your device, which then let you plug in a USB-C adapter for connecting flash drives, microSD cards, or other USB accessories. Having an SD card filled with your favorite media is perfect for those times you're traveling or out of service range, or for those of us who quickly fill up your phone's included storage. Best of all, these accessories are typically around $15 or less.

It needs to be said that these accessories are for temporary situations. Leaving a small accessory plugged into your phone's charging port 24/7 isn't a great idea, as your daily pocket carry and usage might put stress on the phone's port, which might lead to damage. With that said, let's take a look.

Dash Micro USB-C Mini MicroSD Card Reader

This handy adapter has been tested on the OnePlus 3 and works great, letting you quickly connect a microSD card to your phone and access all your favorite media on the go.

Alternatively, you can use this accessory to transfer photos or larger videos off of your phone to free up space. The adapter comes with a pocket-sized carrying case with a ring for adding it to a keychain. That way, you can take this handy tool with you, and have it within an arm's length at all times.

Anker USB-C to USB 3.1 Adapter

If you're like me, you probably have a ton of USB flash drives sitting around collecting dust. Give them new life with your OnePlus 5 and this handy USB-C to USB 3.1 adapter from Anker.

This short cable connects to your phone via USB-C and then offers a full USB 3.1 port for connecting your own microSD card adapter, flash drives, or any other USB accessory you may have including a mouse and/or keyboard. If you want more options for transferring or accessing files, along with using other accessories you might have to kicking around the house, this is an affordable accessory to look into. It will also work with the latest laptops that use USB-C, too, so you should get years of use out of it.

Transcend JetFlash 890S

Combining the best of both worlds mentioned above, the Transcend JetFlash 890S is a USB-C to USB 3.1 adapter with 64GB of onboard flash storage. This means you can connect your own flash drives or microSD cards for transferring files, or simply use the 64GB of storage included on this keychain-sized accessory.

It's the pricier option but offers much more functionality and convenience. Double up your OnePlus 5's storage with this sleek, impressive accessory.

Is 64GB enough for you?

It seems like just yesterday that 16GB was an insurmountable amount of storage for the average user, but that's no longer the case. If you're getting the OnePlus 5, let us know which size you're getting (64GB or 128GB) and whether OTG storage options are something you'd consider!