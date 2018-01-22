Only about 12% of people use password managers, too.

As our world becomes more and more digital with every passing day, online security should be at the forefront of everyone's minds. Two-factor authentication systems are some of the most secure that you can enable on your online accounts to ensure that only you have access to them, but according to Google, less than 10% of people do this.

Software Engineer Grzegorz Milka revealed this data at a security conference Google recently held in California, and seeing as how two-factor authentication was first introduced for Google accounts almost seven years ago, that number is pretty abysmal.

When you enable two-factor authentication on your Google or another online account, it requires you to use another device in addition to your password to log in. For example, if you're using two-factor authentication with your Google account, you'll get a unique code sent to your phone after typing in your password that you'll then need to enter before you can access any of your information. It takes just a couple more seconds of your time, but it adds a much greater layer of security to your online presence.

In addition to this, it was also revealed that only around 12% of Google users are making use of a password manager (such as LastPass or 1Password).

Milka says that Google doesn't require two-factor authentication to be turned on as it would be a usability hinderance, but let this serve as a reminder to start using this if you aren't already. For even more information on the subject, be sure to check out Jerry's complete guide.

