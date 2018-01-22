Only about 12% of people use password managers, too.
As our world becomes more and more digital with every passing day, online security should be at the forefront of everyone's minds. Two-factor authentication systems are some of the most secure that you can enable on your online accounts to ensure that only you have access to them, but according to Google, less than 10% of people do this.
Software Engineer Grzegorz Milka revealed this data at a security conference Google recently held in California, and seeing as how two-factor authentication was first introduced for Google accounts almost seven years ago, that number is pretty abysmal.
When you enable two-factor authentication on your Google or another online account, it requires you to use another device in addition to your password to log in. For example, if you're using two-factor authentication with your Google account, you'll get a unique code sent to your phone after typing in your password that you'll then need to enter before you can access any of your information. It takes just a couple more seconds of your time, but it adds a much greater layer of security to your online presence.
In addition to this, it was also revealed that only around 12% of Google users are making use of a password manager (such as LastPass or 1Password).
Milka says that Google doesn't require two-factor authentication to be turned on as it would be a usability hinderance, but let this serve as a reminder to start using this if you aren't already. For even more information on the subject, be sure to check out Jerry's complete guide.
OnePlus confirms up to 40,000 users affected by credit card breach
Reader comments
Less than 10% of Google accounts use two-factor authentication
I've been using 2-factor with my Google for some time. I also have it enabled for all the other accounts that support it. However, I cannot get my wife to use it. She gets really frustrated whenever there are even slight inconveniences imposed in the name of security. She recently got a LG G6 with the nifty back fingerprint reader. She's not using it. The reason? She can't unlock her phone while it's sitting on her desk. She'd have to pick it up.
I have a feeling there are a lot of people like my wife out there who intellectually understand the existential threat that hacking represents, but can't quite bring themselves to implement effective solutions that impose any sort of friction on their device usage.
I don't mean to be rude but it seems your wife (and people like her) are irresponsible and inconsiderate.
Ask her: Does she also leave the house for unlocked when she leaves? How about the fact she stores so much private information belonging to others on her phone that can be easily stolen without a lock screen. You should give her perspective to text everyone on her contact list to never send her any personal information because she can't be bothered to protect it.
In 2017, not using a lockscreen really boils down to lack of awareness or foolishness.
There are plenty of phones that have fingerprint sensors at the front, making it easy to unlock phones laying down at the desk.
I have to agree with makapav. Your wife seems to be blaming minor things to avoid little inconvenience that she rates as "big deal".
Explain to me why anyone would ever use a password manager... Why would I entrust everyone of my passwords to a single company. That's why I have a different password for every account to keep them safe....
Exactly. A hell no to third party password managers... 2 factor authentication is cool though lol.
Because it's pretty hard (read impossible) to remember a different 32 digit password made up of random alphanumeric characters (and symbols, when allowed) for every account you have. And because password managers are completely safe to use... Unless you forget your password lol.
Don't use one that connects to the "cloud" and instead just keep a local backup of the database.
And where have you written those down? Hopefully you have a copy in a fireproof safe. You don't have to trust a company and it doesn't have to be on the cloud, whatever you are doing its much more likely to lower your security than raise it.
Yes, I use google two factor authentication... But not the stand alone app.
I also use free Norton App lock. No ads, clean look, and you can use it with any password you want. I choose the fingerprint scanner....
I might be wrong, but I think Norton App lock is one of the only app lock programs for which fingerprint unlock is compatible. If I'm traveling, I'll lock more apps. Norton's best feature is the customization. Eg. You could request a fingerprint scanner every time you open the app... Or if you want, once you unlock it, it stays unlocked until the phone times out & locks, or is turned off.... And customize on an app by app basis.
I would never, ever use a third party password manager.
And finally... Although a bit annoying to keep it in my secure folder.... That's where I have my password list.... Lol, the list in the secure folder, also behind an app lock.
Used it for some time and Google's implementation is dead simple. If it was any harder though I probably wouldn't bother. Or worse if it prompted verification for everything like my Apple id does, I would toss my phone in the trash.
Yay! I'm in the minority! Suck my enchanted security, normals!