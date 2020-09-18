Lenovo made one of the best Chromebook tablets this year with the Lenovo Duet, and now an accessory that'll make that purchase even better is shipping. The company now has its Lenovo USI Pen, a stylus that's powered by the eponymous USI (or Universal Stylus Initiative) standard, up and available for sale in the U.S. It'll set you back only $39.99 and would be a great companion to your Duet.

Lenovo's store listing reads:

Lenovo USI Pen is great for extended notetaking and writing, fine art or graphic design. The pen with USI protocol supported Chrome OS and provides an industry-leading 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity for natural writing and sketching, along with a 150days battery life based on 2 hours in active use daily

You'll be able to get a lot more mileage out of Lenovo's Pen on future Chromebooks with styluses. A new report from Chrome Unboxed says that Google will be mandating USI as a standard for all Chromebooks which ship with a stylus. This will guarantee interoperability (and help with the universal dream), and it'll make it easier for accessory makers to build pens for the Chromebook market. In the meantime, Lenovo's Pen is on sale for $39.99.