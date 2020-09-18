What you need to know
- Lenovo's active stylus for the Duet is now available for purchase.
- It'll work with other Chromebooks that support the USI standard.
- Going forward, Google mandates that all Chromebooks with styluses will support that standard.
Lenovo made one of the best Chromebook tablets this year with the Lenovo Duet, and now an accessory that'll make that purchase even better is shipping. The company now has its Lenovo USI Pen, a stylus that's powered by the eponymous USI (or Universal Stylus Initiative) standard, up and available for sale in the U.S. It'll set you back only $39.99 and would be a great companion to your Duet.
Lenovo's store listing reads:
Lenovo USI Pen is great for extended notetaking and writing, fine art or graphic design. The pen with USI protocol supported Chrome OS and provides an industry-leading 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity for natural writing and sketching, along with a 150days battery life based on 2 hours in active use daily
You'll be able to get a lot more mileage out of Lenovo's Pen on future Chromebooks with styluses. A new report from Chrome Unboxed says that Google will be mandating USI as a standard for all Chromebooks which ship with a stylus. This will guarantee interoperability (and help with the universal dream), and it'll make it easier for accessory makers to build pens for the Chromebook market. In the meantime, Lenovo's Pen is on sale for $39.99.
Lenovo Duet
It's a Chromebook that's made plenty of waves as the perfect Chromebook for work, play, or just chilling on the couch. The new Lenovo USI Pen will make it a fun artist companion as well.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Sony mislead its audience by not revealing which PS5 games are on PS4
Sony marketed several major titles such as Horizon Forbidden West as PS5 games, despite PS4 versions also being in development. We don't know if it's intentional or not, but it's bad for the consumer.
5 ways Google could beat Apple One at its own game with a better bundle
Apple One could shake up the digital landscape, but Google has the power and potential to make bigger waves thanks to how much it has on offer right now and the myriad of ways it could combine it into a killer combo.
Galaxy S20 FE appears in real-life images ahead of September 23 launch
YouTuber Jimmy is Promo has posted the first real-life images of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S20 FE. The phone is slated to be launched at Samsung's virtual Unpacked event on September 23.
The toughest screen protectors for your Lenovo Chromebook Duet
Keep your Lenovo Chromebook protected from the elements with a great screen protector. Find the perfect fit for your needs, including anti-scratch and matte finish protectors.