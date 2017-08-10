Lenovo is abandoning the PHAB series.

Lenovo partnered with Google to roll out the first consumer-ready Tango phone, the PHAB 2 Pro, late last year for $500. The phone launched with Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and it looks like that's where it'll stay, as Lenovo's update tracker page mentions that the phone won't be getting the Android 7.0 Nougat update.

It's not just the PHAB 2 Pro that is being left behind either. The rest of the devices in the PHAB 2 series — the PHAB 2 Plus and the PHAB 2 — will also not be picking up an update to Nougat. Furthermore, with most of Lenovo's current devices picking up one platform update, none of the phones in its roster will be making the switch to Android O.

For what it's worth, Lenovo rolled out the Android 7.0 Nougat update to several budget phones in India earlier this year, including the K6 Note, K6 Power, P2, and the Z2 Plus. The company is also moving to stock Android in a bid to roll out faster updates, but the fact that the $500 PHAB 2 Pro won't be picking up a single platform update is unacceptable.